SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanmi Pharm announced today that Rafael Bejar, M.D., Ph.D., a U.S.-based physician-scientist specializing in hematologic malignancies, has joined the Oncology R&D Center of its R&D Division. The appointment is part of Hanmi's effort to strengthen the global development of its oncology pipeline.

Dr. Bejar trained in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and in hematology-oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. As a faculty member at UC San Diego, he established a center of excellence for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at Moores Cancer Center. His translational research focuses on genetic mutations, predictive biomarkers and mechanisms of treatment resistance. In 2011, he was lead author of a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) showing that mutations in genes such as TP53 independently predict poorer overall survival in patients with MDS, and he has since published extensively in other leading journals. Since 2020, he has served as Chief Medical Officer of Aptose Biosciences, where he led the global clinical development of tuspetinib, an acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment developed in-house by Hanmi.

"Dr. Bejar is a clinician who treats cancer patients himself, and he has also led the development of innovative new drugs at a global biotech," said In Young Choi, Executive Senior Vice President and Head of Hanmi's R&D Division. "He has been directly involved in the global development of tuspetinib, which Hanmi developed in-house. With his deep understanding of both Hanmi's R&D capabilities and the global development landscape, we expect him to play a meaningful role."

He added, "By adding his expertise to Hanmi's diverse oncology drug candidates and next-generation treatment platforms, we can further strengthen our ability to turn innovative research into real patient care."

About Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd.

Hanmi is an R&D-focused pharmaceutical company committed to developing globally innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical needs such as obesity/metabolism, oncology, and rare diseases. Hanmi leverages proprietary platform technologies, including long-acting biologics and bispecific antibodies. The company emphasizes open innovation and has established numerous global partnerships to advance its research and development efforts.

Contact info: Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd. (www.hanmipharm.com, www.linkedin.com/company/hanmipharm) innovation@hanmi.co.kr

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanmi-appoints-renowned-physician-scientist-rafael-bejar-md-phd-to-strengthen-global-oncology-rd-302948089.html

SOURCE Hanmi Pharm