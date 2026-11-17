STAFFORD, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on its Phase III clinical trial, FLAMINGO-01, which is evaluating Fast Track designated GLSI-100, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for publication at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2026 along with two corresponding poster presentations.

The SABCS 2026 will be held from December 8-11, 2026. The posters will be presented on December 9, 2026 during the poster sessions for ongoing clinical trials and late breaking abstracts, with both posters being authored by the Steering Committee of FLAMINGO-01.

The posters will be provided on the Company's website during the conference when permitted to do so by SABCS. In addition, the following has been updated on the Company's website: Corporate slides, FLAMINGO-01 Phase III trial design, corporate presentation from investor conference, fireside chat, analyst commentary, interview which aired on Bloomberg/CNBC TV, and a patient and doctor interview at a clinical site participating in FLAMINGO-01.

About SABCS

The 49th annual SABCS has grown to be the industry's premier breast cancer conference for basic, translational, and clinical cancer research professionals. It is well-known for presenting the latest breast cancer data from all over the world. Approximately 10,000 health care professionals from more than 105 countries are expected to attend in 2026. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://www.sabcs.org/

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2 protein, a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including expression in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels. Greenwich LifeSciences has commenced a Phase III clinical trial, FLAMINGO-01. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company's website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com and follow the Company's Twitter at https://twitter.com/GreenwichLS.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Greenwich LifeSciences' Annual Report on the most recent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact

Snehal Patel

Investor Relations

Office: (832) 819-3232

Email: info@greenwichlifesciences.com

Investor & Public Relations Contact for Greenwich LifeSciences

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

Office: 1-800-RED CHIP (733 2447)

Email: dave@redchip.com