- Agreements Signed in Advance of Results from the Ebola Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Field Trial and Potential Regulatory Submissions -

- Existing Remdesivir Voluntary Licensing Agreements Also Being Expanded to Include Filovirus Disease -

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that it has signed royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements with three generic manufacturers to support potential future access to its investigational antiviral obeldesivir as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD). The agreements cover 127 primarily low- and lower-middle-income countries, consistent with the geographic scope of Gilead’s existing voluntary licensing agreements for remdesivir for COVID-19 and include all African countries that have reported cases during the current Ebola BVD outbreak. The agreements are intended to support manufacturing readiness, technology transfer and supply planning while the ongoing Ebola Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (EBO-PEP) field trial evaluates obeldesivir as PEP for Ebola BVD.

Key Highlights

Royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements with three generic manufacturers cover primarily low- and lower-middle-income countries and are intended to support potential future access to investigational obeldesivir.

EBO-PEP is a Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial being coordinated by ALIMA

Gilead is updating its existing voluntary licensing agreements for remdesivir to include filovirus disease, supporting potential future access should results from the ongoing World Health Organization (WHO)-sponsored PARTNERS

Gilead recently donated more than 2,000 vials of remdesivir to Kenya for investigational use as treatment and PEP for people with confirmed Ebola BVD or individuals with a close contact exposure.

“Responding to emerging infectious diseases, including Ebola virus disease, requires not only scientific innovation, but also early planning and collaboration to help ensure that effective medicines can reach the people who need them as quickly as possible,” said Jaime McCoy, Vice President, Gilead Patient Solutions, Gilead Sciences. “These agreements reflect our commitment to preparing for future access while clinical research is ongoing, so that we are better positioned to respond if these investigational medicines demonstrate benefit and gain regulatory approval.”

The manufacturers that have entered into voluntary licensing agreements with Gilead are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Eva Pharma and Ferozsons Laboratories. Technology transfer discussions are already underway, and agreements with additional manufacturers are under discussion. Under the agreements, the companies will be authorized to manufacture and supply obeldesivir in the licensed territory if supported by clinical data and applicable regulatory authorizations. Obeldesivir has demonstrated preclinical activity across multiple filoviruses but is not approved for the PEP of filovirus disease in any country.

These agreements are part of Gilead's broader approach to outbreak preparedness, which includes clinical research, manufacturing and supply planning, technology transfer, and collaboration with governments, public health agencies and global health partners. As part of its response to the current Ebola BVD outbreak, Gilead has provided compassionate use donations of remdesivir to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and Kenya totaling more than 38,000 vials.

About Obeldesivir

Obeldesivir is an investigational antiviral that has been evaluated in clinical trials for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and has demonstrated preclinical activity across multiple filoviruses. It is currently being evaluated in the Ebola Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (EBO-PEP) trial, a partner-led Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled field trial evaluating the efficacy of obeldesivir as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for individuals at high risk of developing Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD). Obeldesivir is not approved for the PEP of filovirus disease or for any indication in any country.

About Remdesivir

Remdesivir is a nucleotide analog prodrug invented and developed by Gilead, building on more than a decade of the company’s antiviral research. Remdesivir has broad-spectrum antiviral activity both in vitro and in animal models against multiple viral pathogens, including Marburg, Ebola, SARS, MERS and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Remdesivir has been approved as a COVID-19 treatment in approximately 50 countries worldwide. To date, remdesivir has been made available to more than 14.5 million patients around the world, including more than 8.1 million people in middle- and low-income countries through Gilead’s voluntary licensing program.

The clinical efficacy of remdesivir for the treatment of Ebola BVD has not been established. Remdesivir is currently not approved in any country for the treatment or prevention of Ebola BVD.

For more information about Gilead’s commitment to global health, visit Gilead.com.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation.

In 2025, Gilead announced a $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional clinical trials, including those involving obeldesivir and remdesivir (such as the partner-led EBO-PEP and PARTNERS trials); uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including additional pending and potential applications for obeldesivir and remdesivir; the risk that any regulatory approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use or subject to withdrawal or other adverse actions by the applicable regulatory authority; the possibility that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of obeldesivir and remdesivir for indications currently under evaluation; Gilead’s ability to effectively manage, execute and realize the anticipated benefits from the access strategy relating to obeldesivir and remdesivir, including voluntary licensing arrangements and external partnerships relating to obeldesivir and remdesivir; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with such access strategy, licensing arrangements and partnerships; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences)

Priscilla White, Media

public_affairs@gilead.com

Jacquie Ross, Investors

investor_relations@gilead.com