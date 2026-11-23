FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a hematology-focused commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing more meaningful moments for people living with blood cancer, today announced that members of the management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings at the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 4:15pm ET in Coral Gables, FL.

A live and archived audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Investor section of Geron’s website at www.geron.com.

About Geron

Geron is a hematology-focused biopharmaceutical company pursuing more meaningful moments for people living with blood cancer. Because patients cannot wait, we approach our work with urgency, bringing together deep expertise in telomerase biology with patient perspectives and insights from clinical research and real-world care. Our medicine, RYTELO® (imetelstat), is approved in the United States and European Union for certain patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS). Geron is a commercial-stage company with offices in Parsippany, New Jersey and Foster City, California. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media

Dawn Schottlandt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

dschottlandt@geron.com