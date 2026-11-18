FDA clearance expands Fziomed's U.S. portfolio of innovative, fully synthetic biomaterials for surgical applications.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fziomed, Inc. ("Fziomed" or the "Company"), a global leader in postsurgical adhesion prevention biomaterials and surgical innovation, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Dynavisc® Tendon Protector. Dynavisc is a fully synthetic, ready-to-use, absorbable gel designed to protect tendons, ligaments, and skeletal muscle following surgical procedures.

Developed using Fziomed's proprietary dual-polymer technology, Dynavisc is a clear, absorbable gel applied directly to the surgical site following tendon repair. Dynavisc coats exposed tissues, creating a temporary physical barrier that separates and protects adjacent tissues during the healing process, which may aid in reducing postoperative pain, preserving range of motion, and supporting functional recovery.

"FDA clearance of Dynavisc represents another important milestone for Fziomed as we continue expanding our portfolio of innovative biomaterial technologies in the United States," said Ryan Bledsoe, Vice President of Marketing and Market Access at Fziomed. "Dynavisc has a long history of clinical use internationally, and we are excited to bring this established technology to the U.S. market. Its fully synthetic composition, ready-to-use formulation, and ease of application offer surgeons a compelling and differentiated alternative solution for tissue separation and protection following tendon repair procedures."

Dynavisc has been commercially available internationally for more than a decade and has been used in the treatment of more than 50,000 patients worldwide. Its established clinical history is supported by multiple peer-reviewed clinical publications evaluating functional outcomes, tissue gliding, and tendon healing following surgical procedures.

"In tendon surgery, the repair itself is only half the battle. Postoperative scar tissue that restricts tendon gliding is one of the most common reasons a good repair ends with a compromised functional outcome," said Nicholas Caggiano, MD, Orthopedic Hand Surgeon at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group (San Luis Obispo, CA). "Having a gel technology that creates a temporary protective barrier between tissues is a valuable addition to our surgical options. Dynavisc is particularly appealing because its ready-to-use gel formulation allows for straightforward application and seamless integration into the surgical workflow."

The FDA clearance of Dynavisc further advances Fziomed's commitment to bringing established biomaterial technologies to U.S. surgeons and expanding solutions designed to address postsurgical complications across multiple surgical specialties.

About Fziomed, Inc.



Pioneering biomaterials since 1996 and having helped more than 1 million patients globally, Fziomed is a recognized global leader in postsurgical adhesion prevention, focused on addressing unmet clinical needs in spine, tendon, nerve, abdominal, pelvic, and intrauterine procedures. Fziomed develops, manufactures, and commercializes best-in-class surgical biomaterials used by clinicians to Preserve Surgical ExcellenceSM and improve patient outcomes.

Fziomed's synthetic, absorbable gel formulations are based on the Company's proprietary dual-polymer technology platform that provide a temporary, physical separation of tissues during the body's natural healing process – reducing adhesion formation. Fziomed's portfolio of adhesion barrier products are marketed in more than 70 countries under various brand names and have been used clinically since 2002.

Fziomed is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, and has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Southern California for the past four consecutive years.

Visit fziomed.com to learn more about Fziomed and our industry-leading products.

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SOURCE Fziomed, Inc.