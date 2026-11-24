EL MONTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent,” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that members of its management team from Fulgent Genetics and Fulgent Pharma are scheduled to host investor meetings and present at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference at the following times:

Fulgent Genetics to present on Wednesday, December 2 nd at 1:00 PM Eastern Time

at 1:00 PM Eastern Time Fulgent Pharma to present on Wednesday, December 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com. Replay of the webcasts will be accessible at the same location beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s laboratory services business, which was formerly referred to as the clinical diagnostic business, includes technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a genomic diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

Investor Relations Contact:

The Blueshirt Group

Lauren Sloane, Lauren@blueshirtgroup.com