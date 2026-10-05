Fierce Biotech, a Division of Forge, Names SonoThera a “Fierce 15” Biotech Company of 2026

Recognition highlights SonoThera’s development of ultrasound-mediated gene delivery technology to advance the next generation of genetic medicines

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Fierce15--SonoThera today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2026’s Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most innovative and promising private biotechnology companies in the industry.

SonoThera is developing a nonviral gene delivery platform designed to overcome key limitations of existing delivery technologies and expand the potential of genetic medicines. By leveraging ultrasound-mediated delivery, the company aims to enable targeted delivery of genetic payloads to tissues that have historically been challenging to reach, creating new opportunities to treat a broad range of diseases. The recognition follows several significant milestones for SonoThera, including the closing of its oversubscribed $125 million Series B financing in June 2026, led by Vida Ventures, and the appointment of Adam J. Shaywitz, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer in September.

“We are honored to be recognized among this year’s Fierce 15 companies,” said Kenneth Greenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, SonoThera. “Gene delivery remains one of the most significant challenges in realizing the full potential of genetic medicines. At SonoThera, we are developing a new approach using ultrasound to overcome these barriers and expand the possibilities for treating patients with serious diseases. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the progress we are making toward translating our technology into meaningful therapies.”

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Biotech’s 24th annual Fierce 15 selection.

“For 24 years, the Fierce 15 has highlighted private biotechs doing some of the most interesting and ambitious work in the industry,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “This year’s class arrives at a moment when momentum is returning to biotech, with more capital flowing and new opportunities opening up for promising companies. These 15 biotechs stand out for the strength of their science and the potential of their approaches to shape the next generation of medicines.”

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 300,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, Fierce Biotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech covers the biopharma waterfront, from drug development through the entire lifecycle – tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day's news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the Fierce Biotech team produces special reports that take stock of the industry's products and finances and shed new light on industry trends.

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About SonoThera

SonoThera is developing an ultrasound-mediated, nonviral genetic medicine platform designed to deliver the next generation of safe, targeted, and redosable genetic medicines. By integrating proprietary RIPPLE™ ultrasound delivery with PORE™ payload engineering, the company is advancing a broad range of genetic medicine approaches, including DNA and RNA therapeutics, gene editing, and gene silencing. SonoThera’s platform is designed to enable precise, durable gene expression across multiple tissues while addressing key limitations associated with viral delivery approaches. The company is advancing a pipeline of genetic medicines for serious diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.sonothera.com.

Media Contact

SonoThera

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

917-291-5744

Fierce Life Sciences Events

Katie Orell

Director of Marketing

katie.orell@forgelive.com