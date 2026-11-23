Newly Granted Patent Covers Methods of Using Modified Fibroblasts to Inhibit Bone-Resorbing Cells and Treat Bone Diseases, Including Osteoporosis

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 325+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that IP Australia has granted Australian Patent No. 2020264957, titled "Fibroblast Cell Therapy for Treatment of Osteoporosis." The patent covers methods of inhibiting osteoclast activity and treating bone diseases and disorders, including osteoporosis, by giving individual fibroblasts that carry recombinant CXCR4 or recombinant telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT).

Osteoporosis is the most common bone disease. Bone, as a living tissue, is constantly built and broken down. Osteoporosis occurs when the rate of bone resorption is greater than the rate of bone formation leading to loss of bone density. The International Osteoporosis Foundation estimates that osteoporosis affects about 500 million people worldwide and 6.2 million people aged 50 and older in Australia. The potential therapeutic modality described in the patent uses fibroblasts to treat that imbalance.

The newly granted patent describes methods in which anti-inflammatory fibroblasts comprising recombinant CXCR4 or recombinant hTERT are administered to an individual to reduce the activity or activation of osteoclasts responsible for bone resorption. The patent describes CXCR4 as a way to improve homing of the cells to the osteogenic niche in bone after systemic administration, and hTERT as a way to give the cells a younger biological age. The goal is the potential development of a cell-based therapeutic to suppress bone loss that comes with aging or chronic disease.

The patent claims cover:

Methods of inhibiting osteoclast activity or activation utilizing fibroblasts that comprise recombinant CXCR4 and for fibroblasts that comprise recombinant hTERT.

Fibroblasts that inhibit RANK ligand production, and express one or more of the markers CD73, CD56, CD140, CD105, and CD90.

Fibroblasts that have been dedifferentiated, including through recombinant expression of OCT-4, NANOG, or SOX-2.

Administration of fibroblasts together with one or more anti-inflammatory agents, including an inhibitor of NF-kappa B.

"When we first filed this patent, almost nobody was looking at fibroblasts as a way to slow bone loss," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. "Osteoporosis is a balance problem, and we believe fibroblasts can restore that balance. We are currently conducting a Phase 1/2 diabetic foot ulcer trial in Australia, so we know the country well, and this patent protects our approach there for years into the future."

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 325+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website at www.FibroBiologics.com, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the potential indications for FibroBiologics' programs, FibroBiologics' research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.