Federal budget delivers win for caregivers and families facing cancer

Canadian Cancer Society celebrates financial support to offset the cost of caregiving

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Following years of intensive advocacy for enhanced caregiver supports, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) welcomes yesterday's commitment in Budget 2026 to make the Canada Caregiver Credit refundable.

People caring for someone with cancer often face out-of-pocket expenses, lost income and additional costs related to their responsibilities. Making the Canada Caregiver Credit refundable will enable more people to offset some of these costs, reducing financial strain.

The Government of Canada estimates that this will benefit 585,000 caregivers, including 180,000 people who currently are not receiving the credit. With this change, all caregivers who qualify for the credit will receive the maximum amount for which they are eligible (up to $1,260 in 2026).

"Caregivers play an essential role in helping people navigate a cancer diagnosis," says Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer at CCS. "We are very pleased to see recognition of the significant financial burdens they take on. Thousands of caregivers and cancer patients have worked with us to bring attention to the financial hardships that can come with a cancer diagnosis in Canada. We are grateful to them for sharing their experiences, and to the federal government for listening."

CCS's 2024 report on the economic impact of cancer in Canada estimated that cancer cost Canada $37.7 billion in that year alone, with patients and caregivers bearing $7.5 billion, or 20%, of that burden. The same report prompted calls for policy measures to reduce these costs. More than 110,000 Canadians signed CCS's petition to increase financial support for people affected by cancer, including by making the Canada Caregiver Credit refundable.

The budget also includes measures related to cancer research, diagnosis and treatment. The Productivity Mega Deduction supports the purchasing of imaging equipment to help reduce cancer diagnostic backlogs and wait times. Alternating electric field therapy devices for people with cancer will be tax-free. In addition, innovation is supported through enhanced Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) credits, the Strategic Response Fund and the Canada Growth Incentive – all of which could help advance cancer research.

"With 2 in 5 Canadians expected to face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, cancer touches families and communities across the country," says Riaz Kara, Executive Vice President, Advocacy and Policy at CCS. "Yesterday's commitment shows what progress can look like. We must build on it with further investments in a robust, sustainable cancer care system that accelerates progress for people with cancer and their families today and for generations to come."

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society