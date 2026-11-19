This new treatment is the first and only FDA approved siRNA therapy for gMG, expanding the therapeutic landscape for people living with myasthenia gravis.

FDA Approves Livsayis™ (cemdisiran) for Adults Living with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis This new treatment is the first and only FDA approved siRNA therapy for gMG, expanding the therapeutic landscape for people living with myasthenia gravis.

New York, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Livsayis™ (cemdisiran), a complement component factor 5 (C5)-directed small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, for the treatment of adults living with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive. It is the only FDA-approved gMG treatment administered subcutaneously four times a year. The approval provides a new targeted treatment option for people living with this chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease.

Livsayis™ (cemdisiran) is designed to reduce production of complement component factor 5 (C5), a protein involved in the complement pathway of the immune system. By targeting this pathway, the therapy aims to reduce immune-mediated damage at the neuromuscular junction that contributes to muscle weakness in people with gMG.

“Over the past decade, we have witnessed a remarkable transformation in the treatment landscape for people living with myasthenia gravis,” said Angela Lek, PhD, Chief Research Officer of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “The approval of new targeted therapies has expanded options for the myasthenia gravis (MG) community and reflects the progress that is possible when scientific discovery, clinical research, and patient advocacy come together. The Muscular Dystrophy Association remains committed to ensuring that people and families living with generalized myasthenia gravis have access to the information, resources, and expert care they need to navigate their treatment journey.”

About Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is characterized by muscle weakness that worsens with activity and improves with rest. In generalized MG, weakness may affect muscles involved in eye movement, facial expression, swallowing, limb movement, and breathing. The disease occurs when the immune system produces antibodies that disrupt communication between nerves and muscles at the neuromuscular junction.

“The treatment landscape for generalized myasthenia gravis is evolving,” said

Bhaskar Roy, MBBS, MD, MHS, MDA Care Center Director and Associate Professor of Neurology at Yale School of Medicine. “Targeting the complement pathway offers a new way to address the underlying mechanisms of the disease. As treatment options continue to expand, it is essential that people living with MG work closely with their care teams to understand the available therapies and determine the approach best suited to their individual needs.”

For decades, management of MG relied primarily on therapies that broadly affected the immune system or improved communication between nerves and muscles. In recent years, advances in understanding the biology of MG have led to the development of targeted therapies, including complement inhibitors and neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) inhibitors.

“The FDA’s approval of Livsayis™ (cemdisiran) marks yet another advance in the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, employing a novel mechanism to block at an RNA level the actual synthesis of a complement component,” said Dr. Gil I. Wolfe, MD, FAAN, SUNY Distinguished Professor and a leading neurologist and international authority on generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who serves as Co-Director of the MDA Care Center at the University at Buffalo. “Cemdisiran further expands the options available to clinicians and people living with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and its infrequent administration will be a boon to many of our patients who travel extensively or relocate for part of the year or who just lead very busy lives. As the treatment landscape continues to evolve, understanding how these therapies can best address individual patient needs will remain essential to optimizing care and improving outcomes.”

"For people living with generalized myasthenia gravis, new treatment options can mean the difference between just getting through the day and truly living it," said Tasha Wilson, MDA Ambassador living with gMG. "Advances like this give me hope for greater stability, independence, and the ability to plan for the future with more confidence."

About Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes fluctuating muscle weakness. Most people with MG have generalized MG (gMG), in which weakness can affect muscles throughout the body, including those responsible for movement, swallowing, and breathing. MG can occur at any age and affects approximately 37 people per 100,000 in the United States.

MDA’s Foundational Research

Today’s approval underscores the organization’s enduring role in advancing therapies for neuromuscular diseases. Since its inception, MDA has invested more than $1.2 billion in research, including more than $57 million in MG research.

MDA Care Center Network

Beyond research, MDA drives progress through its educational resources, advocacy efforts, and nationwide MDA Care Center Network at over 150 top medical institutions, as well as the MDA Resource Center and Gene Therapy Support Network, which provide guidance and support for families living with myasthenia gravis and more than 300 related neuromuscular conditions.

MDA Resource Center

For more information on gMG, and ongoing support for families and medical professionals, contact the MDA Resource Center by phone 1-833-ASK-MDA1 (1-833-275-6321) or email ResourceCenter@mdausa.org.

2027 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

Learn more about the latest in neuromuscular research, care, and advocacy, at the 2027 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference March 21-24, 2027.

Media contact press@mdausa.org.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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CONTACT: Mary Fiance, National Vice President, Strategic Communications Muscular Dystrophy Association press@mdausa.org