Approval is based on the landmark Phase III lidERA study, where WILSERDLY reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence or death by 30% versus standard endocrine therapy, including tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors, with a favorable safety profile

WILSERDLY, a next-generation oral SERD, is now the first and only SERD FDA-approved in both early-stage and advanced ER-positive breast cancer, with the potential to become a standard of care across settings

Approximately 225,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed annually with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer and 90% will be diagnosed in the early-stage, where the opportunity for cure is highest

Genentech continues to invest in the broad development of WILSERDLY, exploring its potential as a backbone across different stages of breast cancer and in novel treatment combinations, with the ambition to improve outcomes for more people affected by the disease

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RHHBY--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved WILSERDLY™ (giredestrant) as a single agent for the adjuvant treatment of adults with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, stage I, II, and III breast cancer at intermediate to high risk of recurrence.

“This FDA approval marks WILSERDLY as the first SERD approved for ER-positive early-stage breast cancer, having demonstrated superior efficacy against tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors, which defined the standard of care for decades,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “By addressing a critical need in early-stage disease, where the chance for cure is greatest, WILSERDLY has the potential to establish an important new standard of care for patients and physicians.”

This approval is supported by the landmark Phase III lidERA study, where adjuvant WILSERDLY reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence or death by 30% compared with standard endocrine therapy, including tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors (stratified hazard ratio [HR]=0.70; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.57–0.87; p=0.0014). Overall survival data were immature at the time of this analysis, but a clear positive trend was observed. Patients treated with WILSERDLY demonstrated lower overall treatment discontinuation rates due to adverse events compared to standard endocrine options (5.3% vs. 8.2%).

“For clinicians treating ER-positive early-stage breast cancer, the goal is not only to treat the disease we see today, but to reduce the risk of it returning in the years ahead,” said Aditya Bardia, M.D., M.P.H., global principal investigator of the lidERA Breast Cancer trial, and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), director of translational research integration at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “In lidERA, patients treated with giredestrant had a reduced risk of invasive disease recurrence, as well as fewer treatment discontinuations due to adverse events compared to standard endocrine therapy, thus representing a major clinical advance for patients with breast cancer.”

This follows the recent FDA approval of WILSERDLY in combination with everolimus for the treatment of adults with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, whose disease has recurred during or after completion of endocrine-based adjuvant therapy, or has progressed on at least one endocrine-based regimen in the metastatic setting. WILSERDLY now stands as the first and only selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) approved in both early-stage and advanced breast cancer.

“Our ambition is for WILSERDLY to become a backbone endocrine therapy across both early-stage and advanced ER-positive breast cancer, and these two approvals represent an important step towards achieving this,” said Teresa Graham, chief executive officer, Roche Pharmaceuticals. “We will continue to invest in the broad development of WILSERDLY, exploring its potential across different stages of the disease and in new treatment combinations, with the ultimate goal of improving outcomes for more people affected by breast cancer.”

"Progress in breast cancer treatment is measured in breakthroughs that give patients and their families more precious time. Even with all the progress we've achieved, the need for new treatment options remains critical,” said Amber Guild, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen. “We are energized by what this new treatment option can offer patients, which underscores why we must keep pushing the boundaries of science until no one has to fear a breast cancer diagnosis."

Genentech’s broad and robust WILSERDLY clinical development program spans distinct treatment settings and lines of therapy, reflecting our commitment to deliver innovative medicines to as many people with HR-positive breast cancer as possible. Additional regulatory filings and development activities are underway in markets outside the U.S.

U.S. Availability and Access

WILSERDLY is expected to be available in the U.S. in the coming days. As part of our commitment to helping patients overcome potential barriers to treatment, Genentech offers support through Genentech Access Solutions, including navigating insurance coverage, understanding reimbursement options and identifying potential financial assistance. Eligible patients with commercial insurance may pay as little as $0 for WILSERDLY through Genentech’s co-pay assistance program. For patients experiencing documented insurance-related delays, the WILSERDLY Bridge Program may offer temporary, free Genentech-supplied medication to help eligible patients start treatment while coverage is being resolved. For more information, please call 866-4ACCESS/866-422-2377 or go to https://www.genentech-pro.com.

For more information on WILSERDLY, visit https://www.WILSERDLY.com or call 1-844-WILSERDLY/1-844-945-7373.

Multimedia resources

A media kit, including alternate sizes of images and videos, for U.S. media as background for news reporting can be downloaded here.

About the lidERA Breast Cancer study

lidERA Breast Cancer [NCT04961996] is a Phase III, randomized, open-label, multicenter study evaluating the efficacy and safety of adjuvant WILSERDLY™ (giredestrant) monotherapy versus standard endocrine therapy in people with medium- or high-risk stage I-III estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. Over 4,100 patients were enrolled in the study.

The primary endpoint is invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) excluding unrelated cancers in other organs (second primary non-breast cancers). Key secondary endpoints include overall survival, iDFS including second primary non-breast cancers, disease-free survival and safety.

About WILSERDLY™ (giredestrant)

WILSERDLY is a next-generation, potent, oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) and full antagonist designed to achieve deep and sustained inhibition of estrogen receptor (ER) signaling. WILSERDLY is designed to block estrogen from binding to the ER, triggering the breakdown of the ER protein (known as degradation) and stopping or slowing down the growth of cancer cells.

Pre-clinical data have demonstrated improved clinical potency versus other oral SERDs potentially enabling treatment at one of the lowest doses among oral SERDs.

WILSERDLY has an extensive clinical development program including six company-sponsored Phase III clinical trials across multiple treatment settings and lines of therapy:

Study Intervention Patient population Positive primary study readouts completed lidERA Breast Cancer; NCT04961996 WILSERDLY versus standard endocrine therapy as adjuvant treatment ER-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative early-stage breast cancer evERA Breast Cancer; NCT05306340 WILSERDLY plus everolimus versus standard endocrine therapy plus everolimus ER-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer Primary study readouts pending pionERA Breast Cancer; NCT06065748 WILSERDLY plus investigator’s choice of a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)4/6 inhibitor versus fulvestrant plus an investigator’s choice CDK4/6 inhibitor ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer resistant to adjuvant endocrine therapy heredERA Breast Cancer; NCT05296798 WILSERDLY plus dual HER2 blockade versus dual HER2 blockade plus optional standard endocrine therapy at investigator’s discretion ER-positive, HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer novERA Breast Cancer; NCT07541079 WILSERDLY, evaluating adherence, tolerability, and patient-reported outcomes Patients with ER-positive, HER2-negative early-stage breast cancer who are intolerant to adjuvant aromatase inhibitor treatment kalitERA; NCT07827573 WILSERDLY, evaluating treatment adherence, tolerability, and patient-reported outcomes ER-positive, HER2-negative early-stage breast cancer

About hormone receptor (HR)-positive breast cancer

Globally, the burden of breast cancer continues to grow, with 2.3 million women diagnosed and 670,000 dying from the disease every year. Breast cancer remains the number one cause of cancer-related deaths amongst women, and the second-most common cancer type.

HR-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer accounts for approximately 70% of breast cancer cases and more than 90% are diagnosed in the early-stage. A defining feature of HR-positive breast cancer is that its tumor cells have receptors that attach to hormones like estrogen, which can contribute to tumor growth.

Despite treatment advances, HR-positive breast cancer remains particularly challenging to treat due to its biological complexity. Patients often face the risk of disease progression, treatment side effects and resistance to endocrine therapy. There is an urgent need for more effective treatments that can delay clinical progression and reduce the burden of treatment on people’s lives.

What is WILSERDLY?

WILSERDLY is a prescription medicine used:

alone to treat adults with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer that is in early stages (stage I, II, III) at intermediate to high risk of cancer coming back.

in combination with the medicine everolimus, to treat adults with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), breast cancer that has a certain estrogen receptor ( ESR1 ) gene mutation and has spread to nearby tissue or lymph nodes (locally advanced) or to other parts of the body (metastatic) whose cancer:



has come back during or after finishing hormone (endocrine) treatment given after surgery (adjuvant therapy)

OR has worsened after at least one type of endocrine treatment for metastatic cancer.

) gene mutation and has spread to nearby tissue or lymph nodes (locally advanced) or to other parts of the body (metastatic) whose cancer:

When WILSERDLY is used in combination with everolimus, your healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure that WILSERDLY is right for you.

It is not known if WILSERDLY is safe and effective in children.

Important: WILSERDLY is used with everolimus. You should also read the Patient Information that comes with everolimus.

What are the possible side effects of WILSERDLY?

WILSERDLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Slow heart rate (bradycardia). WILSERDLY can cause your heart rate to slow down. Your healthcare provider will monitor your heart rate more frequently if you have a history of a slow heart rate or take certain heart medicines. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any signs and symptoms of a slow heart rate, including: dizziness lightheadedness fainting shortness of breath chest pain tiredness

WILSERDLY can cause your heart rate to slow down. Your healthcare provider will monitor your heart rate more frequently if you have a history of a slow heart rate or take certain heart medicines. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any signs and symptoms of a slow heart rate, including:

The most common side effects and abnormal blood test results of WILSERDLY alone include:

muscle and joint pain

decreased white blood cell counts

increased liver enzymes (aspartate aminotransferase [AST], alanine aminotransferase [ALT], and alkaline phosphatase [ALP])

sudden feelings of heat and sweating (hot flash)

increased triglycerides and cholesterol blood levels

tiredness

decreased red blood cell counts

increased calcium blood levels

headache

decreased calcium blood levels

increased potassium blood levels

increased creatinine blood levels (kidney function test)

nausea

decreased sodium blood levels

slow heart rate

decreased potassium blood levels

COVID-19

The most common side effects and abnormal blood test results of WILSERDLY in combination with everolimus include:

decreased red blood cell counts

decreased white blood cell counts

increased liver enzymes (aspartate aminotransferase [AST] and alanine aminotransaminase [ALT])

mouth sores (stomatitis)

decreased platelet counts

decreased calcium blood levels

decreased potassium blood levels

rash

increased creatinine blood levels (kidney function test)

tiredness

decreased sodium blood levels

diarrhea

muscle and joint pain

lung or breathing problems

nausea

WILSERDLY may affect fertility in males and in females who are able to become pregnant. Talk to your healthcare provider if this is a concern for you.

These are not all the possible side effects of WILSERDLY.

Before taking WILSERDLY, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have a slow heart rate (bradycardia)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. WILSERDLY can harm your unborn baby

Females who are able to become pregnant: Your healthcare provider will do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with WILSERDLY. Use effective non-hormonal birth control (contraception) during treatment with WILSERDLY, and for 2 weeks after the last dose of WILSERDLY. Talk to your healthcare provider about birth control methods that may be right for you. If you are taking WILSERDLY in combination with everolimus, your healthcare provider will tell you how long you should use birth control (contraception). Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant during treatment with WILSERDLY or think you may be pregnant.

Males with female partners who are able to become pregnant: Use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with WILSERDLY, and for 2 weeks after the last dose of WILSERDLY.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if WILSERDLY passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with WILSERDLY, and for 2 weeks after the last dose of WILSERDLY. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby during this time.

breastfeed during treatment with WILSERDLY, and for 2 weeks after the last dose of WILSERDLY. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby during this time. have an intolerance to some sugars found in milk and milk products. WILSERDLY capsules contain lactose monohydrate.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription medicines, and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking WILSERDLY with certain other medicines may affect how WILSERDLY works and may cause side effects.

Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your healthcare provider and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What should I avoid while taking WILSERDLY?

Avoid eating grapefruit and drinking grapefruit juice during treatment with WILSERDLY. Grapefruit may increase the amount of WILSERDLY in your blood.

Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of WILSERDLY.

You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information as well as the WILSERDLY full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About Genentech in Breast Cancer

Genentech has revolutionized the breast cancer landscape for more than 30 years. From pioneering backbone therapies for HER2+ care to developing new approaches to target resistance in HR+ disease, our goal is to deliver transformational therapies from early- to late-stage disease to help as many people living with breast cancer as possible. By collaborating across the oncology ecosystem, delivering groundbreaking science and applying advanced technologies, we are committed to achieving the best outcomes and building a future where people with cancer can thrive, in spite of their diagnosis.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

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