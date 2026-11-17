Award recognizes eyonis® LCS for its transformative ability to save lives through earlier and more accurate lung cancer detection and diagnosis

eyonis® LCS is the first and only FDA-cleared, CE-marked AI-powered solution combining pulmonary nodule detection and diagnostic assessment in a single lung cancer screening workflow

eyonis® LCS stands apart through its demonstrated 93.3% sensitivity and 92.4% specificity, reducing false positives by 68% and false negatives by 66% compared with unaided radiologists in a lung cancer screening reference population

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, “Median” or the “Company”), developer of eyonis®, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer detection and diagnosis, announced today that Eyonis Inc., its U.S. subsidiary has been selected a winner of the 2026 Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health & AI Awards. Eyonis was named a “Rising Star” in the “Cancer, Screening & Early Detection” category of the prestigious awards, presented Nov. 16 at the global HLTH 2026 conference in Las Vegas.

Selected from among more than 1,300 participating companies worldwide by hundreds of judges from healthcare, technology, clinical medicine and innovation, Eyonis was recognized for its contributions to advancing AI-powered lung cancer screening. The Company’s flagship SaMD eyonis® LCS, is the first FDA-cleared, CE-marked solution to both detect pulmonary nodules and assess their likelihood of malignancy on low-dose CT scans to aid radiologists in lung cancer diagnosis. While the Cancer, Screening & Early Detection category is new this year, recent winners of similar cancer-related awards in the competition include Flatiron Health, DermaSensor and Avenda Health.

“eyonis LCS is a game changing product that transforms detection and diagnosis of lung cancer and will save thousands of lives each year,” said Oran Muduroglu, President of Eyonis. “Finding a lung nodule is the beginning of the quest for a cure but the harder question is determining whether it is cancerous and what to do next. Winning this award is an important recognition of our team's work and the potential for AI to improve how lung cancer is detected and diagnosed. We are excited about the future and our impact.”

Lung cancer is the deadliest of all cancers, and early detection is the only way to ensure effective treatment. Historically distinguishing benign nodules from potentially cancerous ones remains a significant challenge and false positive findings can lead to unnecessary follow-up examinations, invasive procedures and patient anxiety, while missed cancers can delay diagnosis.

eyonis® LCS is the first and only AI-based solution to address both detection and diagnosis in a single screening workflow. The software identifies suspicious pulmonary nodules and assesses their likelihood of malignancy, helping radiologists determine which findings warrant closer investigation.

In a study based on a lung cancer screening reference population of 2,163 patients performed to determine its manufacturer values, eyonis® LCS has demonstrated 93.3% sensitivity and 92.4% specificity, compared with 80.3% and 76.4%, respectively, for traditional lung cancer screening by unaided radiologists. It has also demonstrated a 68% reduction in false positives and a 66% reduction in false negative, helping clinicians reduce unnecessary follow-up procedures and missed cancers while improving patient management and clinical efficiency1.

eyonis® LCS received FDA clearance in February 2026 and CE marking in Europe in July 2026 and is commercially available in both markets.

About Eyonis, Inc: Eyonis, a Median Technologies company, markets eyonis®, a suite of AI-powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) designed to improve the early detection and diagnosis of cancer. Its flagship product, eyonis® LCS, analyzes low-dose CT examinations to support both the detection of suspicious lung nodules and the assessment of their likelihood of malignancy within the lung cancer screening workflow. eyonis LCS received FDA clearance in the United States in February 2026 and CE marking in Europe in July 2026. To learn more, visit https://eyonis.ai.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis®, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

1 Estimated from Jonas DE, et al. Screening for Lung Cancer with Low-Dose Computed Tomography: Updated Evidence Report and Systematic Review for the US Preventive Task Force. JAMA. 2021 Mar 9;925(10):971-987

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

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