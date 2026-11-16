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Evolus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 13, 2026

November 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a global performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today reported the grant during August 2026 to November 2026 of an aggregate of 194,335 restricted stock units (RSUs) of the company’s common stock to 25 newly hired non-executive employees.



The RSUs vest 25% on each anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to each employee’s continued service and the terms of the 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan and the applicable RSU agreement. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors under Evolus’ 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Evolus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics by building a differentiated portfolio of injectable brands that address the evolving needs of practitioners and patients. Our portfolio includes Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, Evolysse®, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels, and Profhilo®, the market-leading injectable for skin quality in Europe, which Evolus has exclusively licensed for development and commercialization in the United States. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau®, Nuceiva®, and Evolysse® are registered trademarks of Evolus, Inc.
Profhilo® is a registered trademark of IBSA Institut Biochimique SA.


Contacts

Evolus Contacts:
Investors:
Nareg Sagherian
Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: 248-202-9267
Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:
Email: media@evolus.com

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