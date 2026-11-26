BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dipal Doshi will participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida, on December 2, 2026, at 10:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and an archived replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of genetic medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. Through proprietary, versatile and modular approaches, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of genetic medicines for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and inherited retinal diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are exon 44, 45, 50 or 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor Contact

Doug Snow

Head of Investor Relations

dsnow@entradatx.com

Patient Advocacy Contact

Sarah Friedhoff

Head of Patient Advocacy

patientadvocacy@entradatx.com