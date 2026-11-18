Randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled U.S. study evaluates two doses of EO2002, an investigational cell therapy designed to restore corneal endothelial function through a single injection

Magnetic Cell Delivery™ platform is designed to guide therapeutic cells to the target tissue and enhance their retention

Primary endpoint measures the proportion of study eyes gaining at least 15 letters of vision at 26 weeks

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emmecell, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative therapies for ophthalmic diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in EMERALD, a clinical trial evaluating EO2002 in adults with corneal edema secondary to corneal endothelial dysfunction. The randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study will assess the safety and efficacy of two doses of EO2002.

EO2002 is an investigational allogeneic human corneal endothelial cell therapy administered through a single intracameral injection. It uses Emmecell’s proprietary Magnetic Cell Delivery™ platform, which combines magnetically labeled cells with an external magnetic patch designed to guide cells to the corneal endothelium and enhance retention. The program is being developed as a minimally invasive alternative to corneal transplant surgery.

“Starting dosing in EMERALD is an important step toward evaluating a different treatment approach for patients with corneal endothelial disease,” said Ramin Valian, Chief Executive Officer of Emmecell. “Our goal is to restore corneal function through a single injection and reduce the burden of transplant surgery. This randomized, placebo-controlled study is designed to generate the evidence needed to evaluate that potential and guide the next stage of EO2002’s development. We thank the patients, investigators and study teams making this work possible.”

“Corneal endothelial dysfunction can significantly affect patients’ vision and daily activities, and additional treatment options are needed,” said Jennifer Nottage, MD, an investigator in the EMERALD study. “EMERALD will help us understand whether an injection of magnetic corneal endothelial cells can improve vision and corneal clarity. We are pleased to contribute to this evaluation.”

Corneal endothelial cells help maintain the fluid balance and clarity of the cornea. When these cells are lost or impaired, including in Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy or following intraocular surgery, fluid can accumulate and cause corneal swelling, blurred vision and discomfort. Advanced disease is often treated with corneal transplantation, including endothelial keratoplasty, which requires donated corneal tissue and specialized surgical care.

EO2002 received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2026. EMERALD advances the program into a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of its potential to improve vision and corneal function. EO2002 remains investigational and has not been approved for commercial use.

About the EMERALD Study

EMERALD (NCT07729137) is a Phase 2 study that Emmecell intends to serve as the first of two trials in its planned registrational program. EMERALD is a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study in the United States evaluating EO2002 in adults with corneal edema secondary to corneal endothelial dysfunction, including Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy and pseudophakic bullous keratopathy. Participants are randomized to a single intracameral injection of EO2002 at 150,000 or 500,000 cells, or placebo. The primary endpoint is the proportion of study eyes achieving at least a 15-letter improvement in best-corrected visual acuity at 26 weeks compared with baseline. Additional assessments include mean change in visual acuity, central corneal thickness and safety, with follow-up through 52 weeks. More information is available at ClinicalTrials.gov under NCT07729137.

About EO2002

EO2002 is an investigational allogeneic cultured human corneal endothelial cell therapy using Emmecell’s proprietary Magnetic Cell Delivery™ platform. The therapy is designed to deliver functional cells to the corneal endothelium to restore its ability to maintain corneal clarity. The approach is intended to avoid transplantation of a donor corneal tissue graft. EO2002 has received FDA RMAT designation and has not been approved for commercial use.

About Emmecell

Emmecell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative cell therapies for ophthalmic diseases. Its proprietary Magnetic Cell Delivery™ platform is designed to improve the localization and retention of therapeutic cells at target tissues. Emmecell’s lead clinical program, EO2002, targets corneal endothelial disease. The company is also exploring applications of its platform in retinal disease. For more information, visit www.emmecell.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the development of EO2002, the EMERALD study and potential applications of Emmecell’s platform. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including clinical results, enrollment, manufacturing, financing and regulatory requirements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The proposed registrational strategy, including any potential use of EMERALD data to support a future marketing application, remains subject to clinical results, further FDA interactions and applicable regulatory requirements. References to potential benefits describe development objectives and do not establish safety or efficacy.

Media Contact

Emmecell, Inc.

info@emmecell.com

www.emmecell.com