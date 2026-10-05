Emboline Announces First U.S. Commercial Use of the Emboliner® Embolic Protection System

Milestone marks the beginning of U.S. commercialization following FDA 510(k) clearance

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emboline, Inc., a medical technology company developing next-generation embolic protection technology, today announced the first commercial use of its Emboliner® Embolic Protection System. The system was used on October 1, 2026 during two transcatheter aortic valve implantation procedures performed by Tamim Nazif, MD, Co-Director of the Structural Heart and Valve Center at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Co-Principal Investigator of the PROTECT H2H study.

The Emboliner is designed to provide full-body embolic protection by capturing and removing debris generated during transcatheter structural heart procedures and is currently indicated for use during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The system received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance in September 2026.

"Completing the first commercial Emboliner procedures in the U.S. represents a defining milestone for Emboline and, more importantly, brings a new embolic protection option to physicians and their patients," said Scott Russell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Emboline. "We are grateful to Dr. Nazif and the entire New York-Presbyterian/Columbia team for their leadership and collaboration as we begin the commercial introduction of the Emboliner in the United States. I am also incredibly proud of our highly motivated Emboline team, whose efforts enabled our first commercial case within three weeks of 510(k) clearance."

"Stroke and embolic debris remain concerns during TAVR, and there remains an unmet clinical need for more comprehensive and effective embolic protection for our patients," said Dr. Nazif. "We gained considerable experience with the Emboliner through our leadership of the PROTECT H2H clinical trial, and we are extremely excited to be able to offer this technology to a broader range of our patients now that it is commercially available."

The company is commencing a controlled U.S. commercial launch focused initially on leading structural heart centers.

About Emboline

Emboline, Inc. is a privately held medical technology company based in Santa Cruz, California, focused on developing technologies designed to reduce embolic complications during transcatheter cardiovascular procedures.

The company's lead product, the Emboliner® Embolic Protection System, is designed to provide full cerebral and systemic embolic protection by capturing and removing debris that may be released during transcatheter interventions and could otherwise travel to the brain and other vital organs. Emboline's technologies are derived from intellectual property invented by serial medical device entrepreneur Amir Belson, MD, founder of NeoGuide Systems, Vascular Pathways, ZipLine Medical, Venocare, Radiaction, Modular Surgical, and Follisave.

For more information, visit emboline.com.

Media & Investor Contact: media@emboline.com

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SOURCE Emboline, Inc.