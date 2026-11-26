Technology collaboration pairs EDDA's IQQA®-eFusion Surgical AI solution with the ONYX ACCEL-JS3000 medical AI computer; live preview at booth #1906

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Healthcare USA, Inc., a provider of medical-grade computing platforms, and EDDA Technology, an innovator in image-guided surgical AI solutions, today announced a joint technology collaboration effort to run EDDA's IQQA®-eFusion application on the ONYX ACCEL-JS3000, a medical AI computer built on the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform. The companies will show an early preview of the work at ONYX Healthcare USA booth #1906 during the RSNA 2026 technical exhibits in Chicago, November 29 – December 2.

The work targets a growing challenge for surgical and imaging OEMs: real-time AI guidance in the operating room, such as overlaying 3D anatomy on live laparoscopic video, needs more computing than most systems carry today. Sending data to a data center or the cloud adds latency, network dependency, and data-governance overhead. The ACCEL-JS3000 is designed to put server-class AI performance inside the imaging system itself, from the radiology suite to the operating room.

What attendees will see at booth #1906

EDDA's IQQA ® -eFusion, an Edge AI application, demonstrated on the ACCEL-JS3000, is designed to overlay patient-specific anatomic structures, including vascular anatomy and lesions, onto laparoscopic video to support real-time deep 3D visualization and navigation

-eFusion, an Edge AI application, demonstrated on the ACCEL-JS3000, is designed to overlay patient-specific anatomic structures, including vascular anatomy and lesions, onto laparoscopic video to support real-time deep 3D visualization and navigation GPU-accelerated 3D visualization and anatomical analysis processed locally, without a round-trip to the cloud

4K laparoscopic video captured through the system's integrated SDI input and processed on the device

The ACCEL-JS3000 hardware, with ONYX engineers available to discuss integration into OEM systems

Inside the ACCEL-JS3000



The ACCEL-JS3000 combines the NVIDIA IGX Thor T7000 platform - built on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture with a 14-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU - with an NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU. Key capabilities include:

AI Performance up to 5581 TOPS with RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU expansion

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 networking with 2 × 200GbE for high-bandwidth imaging data streams

A functional safety architecture for mission-critical AI applications

4K SDI capture and front-panel display support

A 900 W medical power supply and thermal design tuned for performance at low acoustic noise

"Real-time surgical navigation can't wait on a round-trip to the cloud. The AI has to keep pace with the live video in the operating room," said Brian Wang, Director of Product Management, ONYX Healthcare USA. "The ACCEL-JS3000 brings NVIDIA IGX Thor performance into a medical-grade platform built for long product lifecycles, so innovators like EDDA can focus on clinical applications instead of compute infrastructure. EDDA's work on IQQA®-eFusion demonstrates what that makes possible."

"Surgical AI has the potential to transform how surgeons visualize and navigate complex anatomy during procedures. IQQA®-eFusion is designed to support real-time fusion and visualization of patient-specific 3D anatomical models with intraoperative surgical views," said Dr. Xiaolan Zeng, Chief Strategy Officer, EDDA Technology. "Running IQQA®-eFusion on the ACCEL-JS3000 and NVIDIA AI infrastructure provides the edge AI computing performance needed to support these computationally demanding capabilities directly in the operating room. We look forward to offering RSNA attendees an early glimpse into the emerging possibilities of AI-powered, image-guided laparoscopic and robotic surgery."

Visit ONYX at RSNA 2026

RSNA 2026 attendees can see the demo at ONYX Healthcare USA booth #1906, McCormick Place, Chicago. Product details are at onyx-healthcare.com/en-US/product/medical-ai/ACCEL-JS3000.

The integrated ACCEL-JS3000 and EDDA IQQA®-eFusion solution is works-in-progress and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA.

About ONYX Healthcare

ONYX Healthcare designs and manufactures medical-grade computing solutions, including medical panel PCs, medical displays, embedded systems, and AI computing platforms. With a focus on reliability, long-term product availability, and medical device integration, ONYX helps medical equipment manufacturers bring next-generation healthcare technologies to market. Learn more at www.onyx-healthcare.com.

About EDDA Technology

EDDA Technology is an innovative leader in the rapidly growing field of surgical AI and intelligent robotic solutions for precision surgery. Pioneering a "fully quantitative, interactive" approach to intelligent imaging analytics and robotic integration, the company has built a proprietary technology platform to facilitate pre-surgical planning and simulation, intra-operative navigation, and post-operative evaluation. With its end-to-end enabling platform, EDDA's goal is to form a comprehensive ecosystem of clinical practice, connection and education to support physicians and patient management across all tiers of hospitals. IQQA® is a registered trademark of EDDA Technology. Princeton, New Jersey. Learn more at www.eddatech.com.

NVIDIA, NVIDIA IGX, NVIDIA Blackwell, ConnectX, and RTX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE EDDA Technology, Inc.