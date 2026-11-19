New in vivo service lets developers measure the function of gene therapy payloads delivered by Dyno’s AAV capsids in non-human primates to speed preclinical optimization

in vivo Expanded portfolio of AI-designed capsids includes multi-receptor muscle-targeting options to lower doses and broaden patient eligibility for CNS and muscle gene therapies

Lambda-1, a first-generation capsid world model, expands the accessible design space by roughly 100 trillion times over prior models

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the grand challenge of in vivo gene delivery, today announced three offerings that address the sequence of delivery decisions developers face before the clinic: three recently presented AI-designed adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, the Dyno GPS in vivo genetic payload screening service, and Dyno Lambda-1, a first-generation capsid world model. The announcements were made at the second Genetic Agency Technology Conference (GATC) in San Francisco.

Delivery remains a major barrier to gene therapy development, forcing higher doses that raise safety risks and treatment costs, while pre-existing immunity leaves some patients ineligible for treatment altogether. Developers also have precious few opportunities to evaluate how their payloads perform in expensive animal studies, making human translatability difficult to predict before moving to the clinic. Trained on billions of in vivo measurements from non-human primates (NHPs), Dyno’s platform addresses these challenges with AAV capsids engineered for efficient and tissue-specific delivery, cross-species translatability, and manufacturability.

“Dyno’s goal is to build a world with genetic agency for more patients, and this depends on developers having delivery technologies that enable promising medicines to reach their cellular targets,” said Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., CEO and Cofounder of Dyno Therapeutics. “With improved capsid technology and a rapid and cost-effective way to assess their own programs in animal models supporting safe and effective human translation, developers can now make decisions with more data and less guesswork.”

Dyno GPS: in vivo genetic payload screening in NHPs

Dyno GPS lets developers evaluate how their payloads perform in vivo when delivered with Dyno’s CNS and muscle capsids, drawing on the company’s experience running pooled in vivo studies in NHPs.

Recent reports of insertional mutagenesis in systemically delivered AAV gene therapies have drawn attention to the limits of first-generation regulatory elements, including their lack of tissue specificity. Regulatory elements with tighter control are best assessed in vivo, but that data is difficult to generate at scale and notoriously expensive.

With Dyno GPS, developers submit their payload sequences, which Dyno barcodes, packages into its field-leading muscle and CNS capsids, and pools into a library for dosing in mice and NHPs. Partners receive bulk biodistribution, bulk payload expression, and spatial-transcriptomic profiles of their payloads, with comparisons to benchmark payloads and negative controls.

“Creating a new therapeutic means facing a chain of critical decisions. With Dyno GPS, developers get quality NHP data to inform their program quickly and at a fraction of the cost of running their own NHP study, putting this important data within reach for more developers,” said Adrian Veres, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Cofounder of Dyno. “The sooner developers can optimize their payload and match it with the right capsid, the stronger their case for advancing it.”

Developers interested in testing their payloads in vivo can access the Dyno GPS service by contacting partnerwith@dynotx.com.

Expanding AAV capsids into a programmable modality

Dyno Lambda-1, named after the cosmological constant that explains the accelerated expansion of the universe, is a new first-generation capsid world model. Lambda-1 expands the estimated accessible capsid design space by roughly 100 trillion times over the models that designed Dyno’s current capsid portfolio. These capabilities enable Dyno and its partners to predict key functions deep within unexplored sequence space, in both zero-shot and data-rich settings.

Historically, capsid engineering efforts were largely confined to small changes around existing natural serotypes, where a random mutation has roughly a two-in-three chance of disrupting function, making extensive redesign extremely difficult using current methods. Combined with Dyno’s high-throughput screening platform, Lambda-1 overcomes this barrier by unlocking more efficient exploration away from natural serotypes, even enabling the redesign of entire functional segments. Lambda-class models support the design of capsids with low immune reactivity, the potential for redosing, and novel targeting mechanisms beyond the reach of existing approaches.

“Combined with Dyno’s high-throughput screening platform, Lambda-class models advance the quality and scale of our capsid design capabilities to meet a broader set of design constraints driven by partner and patient needs,” said Sam Sinai, Ph.D., Cofounder of Dyno. “It signals a shift where capsids are no longer modified natural molecules, but rather a programmable modality for targeting specific cells and delivering genetic instructions.”

Dyno’s partners may inquire about applying Lambda capsid models to support their design and delivery efforts by contacting partnerwith@dynotx.com.

New capsids for muscle and CNS delivery now available for licensing

Dyno unveiled three capsids at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 2026 Congress and the World Muscle Society 31st International Congress. All were designed on the company’s AI-guided, lab-in-the-loop platform and evaluated in vivo in mice and NHPs.

Dyno-gv3 and Dyno-m4k for cross-species multi-mechanism muscle delivery

Dyno-gv3 and Dyno-m4k are multi-mechanism muscle capsids engineered for efficient cross-species delivery, with the potential to accelerate preclinical development. Both demonstrated enhanced muscle delivery and improved liver detargeting in mice and NHPs at 5e12 vg/kg, a dose 20-fold lower than the ~1e14 vg/kg often required by existing muscle capsids to achieve therapeutic expression. For example, in NHPs, Dyno-gv3 achieved ~20-fold higher skeletal muscle biodistribution and ~40-fold higher transduction than MyoAAV-4E (Tabebordbar et al., Cell, 2021).

Progress engineering immune-evasive Dyno-9zh capsids for CNS delivery

Dyno has engineered antibody-evasive variants of Dyno-9zh, a capsid for CNS and muscle delivery designed to widen patient eligibility. These capsids are sero-negative in up to 85% of human sera tested, compared with 49% for AAV9. These capsids broaden the impact of gene therapies by creating a path for improved efficacy in more patients.

All capsids are now available as part of Dyno’s growing portfolio of AI-designed AAV capsids for direct licensing or through the Dyno Frontiers Network by contacting partnerwith@dynotx.com.

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics is on a mission to build high-performance genetic technologies that transform patients’ lives. Dyno applies AI to build technologies for gene delivery and sequence design that advance “Genetic Agency” - an individual's ability to take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life - through safe, effective and widely accessible treatments. With frontier AI models and high-throughput in vivo experimentation, Dyno designs optimized AAV delivery vectors that solve gene delivery challenges across a wide range of therapeutic applications including eye, muscle and CNS. Dyno partners across industries to ensure these life-transforming technologies can help as many patients as possible, including through strategic collaborations with leading gene therapy developers Astellas and Roche, and with technology companies including NVIDIA. Dyno's AI-designed capsids are available for direct licensing and through the Dyno Frontiers Network. Visit www.dynotx.com for more information.

‘Dyno Therapeutics’, ‘dyno’, the Dyno logo, and mountain logo are registered trademarks of Dyno Therapeutics, Inc. All rights reserved.

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