Weston Miller, M.D., senior medical director of clinical development at Astellas Gene Therapies, called the positive interim and tolerability data an important waypoint.
With this new collaboration, Astellas will take advantage of Dynos’ next-gen AAV vectors to deliver its gene therapy.
Since emerging from stealth mode in 2020 Dyno Therapeutics has been busy advancing its gene therapy platform. This morning, the company bolsters its research with $100 million raised in a Series A financing round.
