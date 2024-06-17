SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Dyno Therapeutics

NEWS
Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images
Drug Development
Astellas Gene Therapy for Pompe Disease Clears Important Safety Hurdle
Weston Miller, M.D., senior medical director of clinical development at Astellas Gene Therapies, called the positive interim and tolerability data an important waypoint.
February 8, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Biggest Biopharma Successes and Flops of 2021
From the continuing fight against COVID-19 to new companies emerging in exciting therapeutic areas to the people who mattered most, here’s a look at just some of the biggest successes, most dramatic flops – and a few that fall somewhere in between.
January 2, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Courtesy of Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images
Business
Astellas Hopes to Improve Gene Therapy Safety with $1.6 Billion Dyno Deal
With this new collaboration, Astellas will take advantage of Dynos’ next-gen AAV vectors to deliver its gene therapy.
December 2, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
BioCapital
Giving Thanks for Scientific Advances and COVID-19 Relief
With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, BioSpace felt it was important to give thanks for some of the positive things that have happened this year. And there are many!
November 24, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie and Ellen Camacho
Job Trends
Using AI for Gene Therapy Design, Dyno Scoops Up $100 Million to Expand Platform
Since emerging from stealth mode in 2020 Dyno Therapeutics has been busy advancing its gene therapy platform. This morning, the company bolsters its research with $100 million raised in a Series A financing round.
May 6, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2022
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Dyno Therapeutics Unveils Path to Exponentially Reducing the Cost of In Vivo Gene Delivery at the 2024 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting
May 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Dyno Therapeutics to Accelerate Design of High-Performance Biological Sequences Using NVIDIA AI
May 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Dyno Therapeutics to Present on Breakthroughs in AI Methods for AAV Capsid Design at ASGCT Annual Congress and SynBioBeta Global Synthetic Biology Conference
April 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Dyno Therapeutics Launches Dyno eCap 1™ Vector, a Field-Leading AAV Capsid for Eye Gene Therapies
October 25, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Dyno Therapeutics to Present on Breakthrough Optimized AAV Capsids for Eye and CNS Gene Delivery at ESGCT Annual Congress
October 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Dyno Therapeutics Launches the Dyno bCap 1™ Capsid Product, a Breakthrough CNS Gene Delivery Vector Created with Generative Artificial Intelligence
May 19, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Dyno Therapeutics to Present New Data on Optimized AAV Capsids with Transformative Therapeutic Delivery Potential at 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)
May 2, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Job Trends
Astellas and Dyno Therapeutics Announce Research Collaboration to Develop Next-Generation AAV Gene Therapy Vectors for Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle
December 1, 2021
 · 
6 min read