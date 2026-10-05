Dyno Therapeutics Presents New Multi-Mechanism Muscle Capsid Data at the 31st International Congress of the World Muscle Society

Late-breaking poster shows that AI-designed capsids that engage multiple cell-entry receptors deliver improved muscle transduction with low liver biodistribution in mice and non-human primates at 5e12 vg/kg, a dose 20-fold lower than typical doses used in the clinic

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the grand challenge of in vivo gene delivery, today announced new preclinical data on its next-generation muscle capsids at the 31st International Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS), taking place September 29 to October 3, 2026 in Hiroshima, Japan.

The late-breaking poster introduces a class of AI-designed multi-mechanism capsids that engage more than one cell-entry receptor. Dyno characterized these capsids in mice and non-human primates (NHPs) at a dose of 5e12 vg/kg. Existing muscle capsids often require doses near 1e14 vg/kg, 20-fold higher than that used by Dyno, to achieve therapeutic expression. Such high doses carry safety risks driven by off-target delivery to the liver.

Two lead capsids were designed using Dyno’s AI-powered platform to optimize multiple properties, including cross-species translatability. Each capsid demonstrated enhanced muscle delivery and improved liver detargeting following systemic administration in mice and NHPs.

In mice at 5e12 vg/kg, both capsids demonstrated ~2-fold higher biodistribution and transduction across measured skeletal muscles compared with MyoAAV-4E (Tabebordbar et al., Cell , 2021).

, 2021). In NHPs at 5e12 vg/kg, one capsid demonstrated ~20-fold higher biodistribution and ~40-fold higher transduction across skeletal muscles compared with MyoAAV-4E. The other capsid also showed higher skeletal muscle tropism than MyoAAV-4E, together with ~10-fold lower liver biodistribution.

The high muscle potency of these multi-mechanism capsids and diminished liver exposure at clinically relevant doses enable safer advancement of more gene therapies for muscular diseases. These capsids also accelerate preclinical development because they support disease-model testing in mice and translational efficacy and safety assessment in NHPs, the best existing model to predict biodistribution in humans.

Presentation details are as follows:

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation

Title: AI-guided engineering of multiple-mechanism AAV capsids enables therapeutic muscle delivery and facilitates drug development through cross-species translation in mouse and NHP

Presenter: Megan Cramer, Ph.D.

Session: Poster Session 1

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 14:30-15:30 JST (posters on display from 11:00 JST and remaining up for the duration of the Congress)

Location: Poster Hall

Poster: 101LBP

More details about the WMS Congress program are available on the WMS meeting website.

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics is on a mission to build high-performance genetic technologies that transform patients’ lives. Dyno applies AI to create better technologies for gene delivery and sequence design to increase “Genetic Agency” - an individual’s ability to take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life - through safe, effective and widely accessible genetic treatments. With frontier AI models and high-throughput in vivo experimentation, Dyno designs optimized AAV delivery vectors that solve gene delivery challenges across a wide range of therapeutic applications including eye, muscle and CNS. Dyno partners across industries to ensure these life-transforming technologies can help as many patients as possible, including through strategic collaborations with leading gene therapy developers Astellas and Roche, and with technology companies including NVIDIA. Dyno's AI-designed capsids are available for direct licensing and through the Dyno Frontiers Network. Visit www.dynotx.com for more information.

'Dyno Therapeutics', 'dyno', the Dyno logo, and mountain logo are registered trademarks of Dyno Therapeutics, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Thermal for Dyno Therapeutics

dynotx@thermalpr.com