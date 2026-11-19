Aurelix Bio, CoJourney, and PrimeRA Pharma Partners join as Frontiers Translational Partners, giving therapeutic developers access to regional, dual-track clinical-development pathways

The Dyno Frontiers Network now extends from research to clinical proof of concept, helping therapeutic developers confidently advance innovative genetic medicines into the clinic

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the grand challenge of in vivo gene delivery, announced the expansion of the Dyno Frontiers Network to include Aurelix Bio, CoJourney, and PrimeRA Pharma Partners as Frontiers Translational Partners. The new partners give gene therapy developers regional expertise to choose and pursue the path to the clinic that fits their program goals, whether through an Investigational New Drug (IND) application, a Clinical Trial Application (CTA), an Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT), or a coordinated multi-region approach.

The Frontiers Network extends Dyno’s mission to promote genetic agency – an individual’s ability to take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life. The announcement was made at the second Genetic Agency Technology Conference (GATC) in San Francisco.

“Genetic agency for everyone has to include rare and ultra-rare diseases that have traditionally been underexplored,” said Tyson Bertmaring, MBA, SVP of Partnership Success at Dyno Therapeutics. “We expanded Frontiers so even a small team can confidently achieve their development goals leveraging the help of global partners with capabilities and experience that larger biotechnology companies have in house.”

Establishing early clinical evidence that a therapy works is essential to advancing promising gene therapy programs from the lab to real-world patients. Yet many promising gene therapy programs stall due to long timelines, development costs, and development risks from biological complexity and manufacturing challenges. This hurdle is highest for first-time gene therapy developers, who rarely have a full map of the routes to the clinic or a clear view of which one best fits their goals.

Through the Frontiers Network gene therapy developers who pair innovative genetic payloads with Dyno’s AI-designed adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, can connect with manufacturers, development service providers, and investors already experienced with Dyno’s technology. With the addition of Frontiers Translational Partners, developers now gain access to regional experts with a strong track record in nonclinical, clinical, regulatory, and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) guidance, all required to navigate the complex transition from preclinical to first-in-human studies.

The newly added partners will provide expertise to support developers across the following regions:

Aurelix Bio (USA): Aurelix combines scientific, regulatory, clinical, and CMC expertise into an integrated ecosystem to advance experimental genetic medicines for rare and ultra-rare diseases. Its multidisciplinary team supports development strategy, CMC planning and manufacturing coordination, and clinical development from early stages through first-in-human and registrational studies, working alongside patient foundations, academic innovators, and biotechnology organizations.

Aurelix combines scientific, regulatory, clinical, and CMC expertise into an integrated ecosystem to advance experimental genetic medicines for rare and ultra-rare diseases. Its multidisciplinary team supports development strategy, CMC planning and manufacturing coordination, and clinical development from early stages through first-in-human and registrational studies, working alongside patient foundations, academic innovators, and biotechnology organizations. CoJourney Bio (China): A pure-play CDMO, CoJourney offers extensive expertise in next-generation manufacturing platforms and cGMP services that are fully compliant with major global regulatory standards, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency (EU), and National Medical Products Administration (China). Through strategic partnerships with local contract service providers, principal investigators, and the Chinese Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (CSGCT), in addition to its core CDMO businesses, CoJourney also serves as a go-to resource for global developers pursuing the China IIT or IND route to leverage cost-efficient and highly accelerated clinical development timelines.

A pure-play CDMO, CoJourney offers extensive expertise in next-generation manufacturing platforms and cGMP services that are fully compliant with major global regulatory standards, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency (EU), and National Medical Products Administration (China). Through strategic partnerships with local contract service providers, principal investigators, and the Chinese Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (CSGCT), in addition to its core CDMO businesses, CoJourney also serves as a go-to resource for global developers pursuing the China IIT or IND route to leverage cost-efficient and highly accelerated clinical development timelines. PrimeRA Pharma Partners (UK, EU, USA): A boutique regulatory and development consultancy specializing in cell and gene therapy, with core expertise in UK, EU, and USA regulatory and CMC strategy and operational delivery. PrimeRA brings senior, partner-led expertise to the critical early stages of development. The team is made up of industry leaders with deep experience of taking complex biological products from concept to patient access. Its support ranges from strategic interim leadership and regulatory document authoring to targeted ad hoc advice, delivered as integrated, specialist help across the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK), EMA and FDA frameworks. This enables developers to make confident decisions early, avoid costly missteps, and move efficiently through development and into the clinic.

The Network’s structure enables developers to collaborate directly with Frontiers partners, without Dyno as an intermediary. This empowers sponsors to independently explore and select the ideal development pathway tailored to their program, with all contracting handled directly between the developer and their chosen partners.

“Promising science only helps patients if there is a clear, efficient path to develop it,” said Brandon Henry, M.D., Founder, Chief Executive & Medical Officer of Aurelix Bio. “By joining the Frontiers Network, we can bring clinical development and regulatory expertise to developers in the United States, with a strategy built around their program and the patients it’s meant to serve.”

“There is much to be learned from the recent China biotech boom, particularly regarding capital efficiency, speed to the clinic, and how cost sensitivity drives next-generation discovery and manufacturing,” said Lijun Wang, Founder and CEO of CoJourney. “By bringing next-generation, commercially viable manufacturing platforms to the table, combined with a deep understanding of the global regulatory landscape, CoJourney empowers global developers to accelerate clinical material manufacturing and fast-track their life-saving therapies. Therapy affordability and broad global patient access have always been core to our mission since the day I founded this company, and we will continue to make contributions to the global community.”

“The decisions taken early in the development, and those first interactions with regulators, can shape a program’s entire path to patient access,” said Sean Russell, Managing Partner of PrimeRA Pharma Partners. “Through the Frontiers Network, we help developers make those decisions with confidence across multiple jurisdictions. Our senior team has personally navigated these situations before, so we can chart effective paths forward, unconstrained by geography.”

About the Dyno Frontiers Network

Launched in May 2025, the Dyno Frontiers Network is a curated ecosystem for therapeutic developers advancing innovative payloads – including base and prime editors, epigenetic editors, trans-splicing constructs, vectorized antibodies and tissue-specific synthetic promoters. The Network connects Frontiers developers with the capsid technology, manufacturing expertise, development services, investment capital, and translational partners they need to advance promising gene therapy programs with more confidence. As of November 2026, the Frontiers Network has served over 25 therapeutic developers and includes over 30 additional partner organizations. Members partner directly with one another without Dyno as an intermediary.

Therapeutic developers interested in joining the Network can learn more at dynotx.com/frontiers-network. Organizations that believe they can add value to the Network can contact partnerwith@dynotx.com.

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics is on a mission to build high-performance genetic technologies that transform patients’ lives. Dyno applies AI to build technologies for gene delivery and sequence design that advance “Genetic Agency” - an individual's ability to take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life - through safe, effective and widely accessible treatments. With frontier AI models and high-throughput in vivo experimentation, Dyno designs optimized AAV delivery vectors that solve gene delivery challenges across a wide range of therapeutic applications including eye, muscle and CNS. Dyno partners across industries to ensure these life-transforming technologies can help as many patients as possible, including through strategic collaborations with leading gene therapy developers Astellas and Roche, and with technology companies including NVIDIA. Dyno's AI-designed capsids are available for direct licensing and through the Dyno Frontiers Network. Visit www.dynotx.com for more information.

‘Dyno Therapeutics’, ‘dyno’, the Dyno logo, and mountain logo are registered trademarks of Dyno Therapeutics, Inc. All rights reserved.

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