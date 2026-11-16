Diakonos Oncology Presents DOC1021 Data Showing Encouraging Survival Signal in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma at SNO 2026

Median overall survival of 18.5 months in 20 patients with MGMT-unmethylated newly diagnosed glioblastoma compares favorably to 14.5 - 14.9 months in 3 published standard-of-care benchmarks

Upregulation of memory T-cell markers and prolonged stabilization after pseudoprogression support immune mechanism

Randomized multicenter Phase 2 DOC-GBM2 study is ongoing with >100 patients enrolled to-date; early safety findings consistent with Phase 1 experience and the study has passed a pre-specified interim futility analysis





HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diakonos Oncology Corp. (“Diakonos”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of immunotherapies for aggressive cancers, today announced data from the Phase 1 study and Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) of DOC1021 (dubodencel), a first-in-class, patient-derived, double-loaded dendritic cell therapy, in newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma. The findings include updated Phase 1 and EAP survival data demonstrating encouraging outcomes, a case study supporting further evaluation of the DOC1021 booster strategy, and an overview of the Phase 2 study design and current status. The data were presented in a poster presentation (Friday, November 13, 7:30–9:30 p.m. ET) and rapid oral presentation (Saturday, November 14, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. ET), “Experience of DOC1021 dendritic cell vaccine (dubodencel) in newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma,” (Abstract CTIM-30) by Joseph Georges, DO, PhD, Assistant Professor of Clinical Practice, Arizona State University John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering, at the 31st Annual Meeting & Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), held in Philadelphia, November 12-15, 2026.

In an exploratory analysis of 20 patients with MGMT-unmethylated newly diagnosed glioblastoma, median overall survival was 18.5 months, compared with 14.5–14.9 months across three published standard-of-care control arms. These findings come from a single-arm dataset and an unadjusted comparison with historical controls. Diakonos also introduced the design and status of its randomized Phase 2 DOC-GBM2 study, which evaluates DOC1021 plus standard of care versus standard of care alone.

“Since temozolomide became the standard of care more than 20 years ago, there have been few advances that have meaningfully changed the outlook for patients with glioblastoma,” said Joseph Georges, DO, PhD, Neurosurgeon at Scottsdale Neurosurgery Specialists, based at the Bob Bové Neuroscience Institute at HonorHealth. “DOC1021 takes a different approach, using the patient's own tumor to help train the immune system to recognize and attack the cancer. We believe this approach has real potential and are encouraged by the clinical findings including the excellent safety profile and passing the interim futility in the ongoing Phase 2 trial.”

“The data presented at SNO reinforce what we have seen throughout the Phase 1 program: DOC1021 has been well tolerated, and in MGMT-unmethylated newly diagnosed glioblastoma, a subgroup with limited treatment options and poor outcomes, we are seeing an encouraging survival signal relative to published standard-of-care benchmarks,” said Mike Wicks, Chief Executive Officer of Diakonos Oncology. “The immune biomarker findings also suggest stimulation of T-cell memory in the large majority of patients evaluated, providing a biological rationale for the booster strategy now incorporated into our Phase 2 study. This will allow us to test whether these early findings translate into a survival benefit, and we look forward to sharing the results.”

Exploratory survival findings in MGMT-unmethylated newly diagnosed glioblastoma

The Phase 1 study (n=18) and EAP (n=7) included a pooled population of 25 patients with IDH-wildtype newly diagnosed or recurrent glioblastoma. Phase 1 evaluated four dose levels ranging from 3.5 million to 36 million total cells; EAP patients received the highest dose level.

In the MGMT-unmethylated newly diagnosed glioblastoma analysis (n=20), comparison with CheckMate-498, identified as the best-matched published control, showed a 3.0-month gain in restricted mean survival time (RMST) over 24 months (95% confidence interval, 0.6–5.4 months; unadjusted p=0.015). RMST measures average survival time within a defined follow-up period. This historical comparison used reconstructed Kaplan–Meier data including patients alive at an 11-week landmark.

Immune memory findings and initial booster experience

Post-vaccination blood analyses showed increased expression of CD127, a marker associated with T-cell memory, on circulating CD8 T cells in 19 of 20 patients evaluated. Expansion of CD4 and CD8 central memory T cells was also observed in most patients. These findings support the biological rationale for evaluating whether additional DOC1021 doses can reactivate T cells and further extend survival.

The presentation also described a patient who received DOC1021 following partial resection, developed radiographic changes consistent with pseudoprogression and subsequently experienced more than two years of disease stability. After a local recurrence, the patient underwent repeat resection and received a booster of DOC1021. The patient remains alive 44 months after diagnosis.

Safety and radiographic observations

No dose-limiting toxicities were observed across the four dose levels evaluated in Phase 1, up to 36 million total cells. Adverse events were predominantly grade 1 or 2, including flu-like symptoms and injection-site reactions. One grade 3 event of cerebral edema was reported as possibly related to an immune response but may also have been attributed to dexamethasone taper.

Several patients experienced radiographic changes consistent with pseudoprogression following vaccination, followed by prolonged disease stabilization. These observations highlight the need for careful assessment of potential pseudoprogression when interpreting imaging findings during treatment.

Phase 2 study update: over 100 patients enrolled

The multicenter, randomized Phase 2 study is ongoing, with additional immune biomarker analyses ongoing that may help further define mechanisms associated with clinical benefit.

As of October 15, 2026, DOC-GBM2 (NCT06805305) had enrolled 100 patients with IDH-wildtype newly diagnosed glioblastoma. The multicenter study used 1:1 randomization, with 52 patients assigned to DOC1021 plus standard of care and 48 assigned to standard of care alone.

At the reported cutoff, 33 patients had received at least one dose of DOC1021 and the study has now passed the prespecified interim futility analysis. The safety profile to date was described as consistent with the Phase 1 experience.

The Phase 2 protocol includes an optional booster approximately four weeks after adjuvant temozolomide, which may help re-stimulate and sustain antitumor immune responses generated by the initial DOC1021 vaccinations, particularly as immune-cell populations recover following temozolomide treatment. The study also collects serial blood samples for exploratory immune biomarker analyses and health-related quality-of-life measures to further characterize the immune and clinical effects of DOC1021.

The abstract presented at SNO can be viewed online at the SNO conference website here.

About DOC1021

DOC1021 (dubodencel) is Diakonos’ investigational, first-in-class, patient-derived, double-loaded dendritic cell therapy designed to generate a broad, personalized anti-tumor immune response. The therapy combines tumor lysate and amplified tumor-derived mRNA prepared from each patient's tumor with autologous dendritic cells, enabling presentation of the full spectrum of tumor antigens.

The proprietary double-loading approach mimics the natural immune activation that occurs during viral infection, unlocking a synergistic and robust multi-antigen immune response while targeting the complete repertoire of the cancer antigen pool. Unlike many cell therapies, DOC1021 does not require any molecular modification or genetic engineering of immune cells, lymphodepleting chemotherapy, or high-dose IL-2 for administration, allowing for outpatient administration and broad access through community cancer centers.

Diakonos is currently evaluating DOC1021 in three clinical trials: a Phase 1 study in pancreatic cancer (NCT04157127), a Phase 2 study in glioblastoma (GBM) (NCT06805305), and a Phase 1/2 study in refractory melanoma (NCT07288112) supported by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). DOC1021 has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to DOC1021 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, GBM, and unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma. Diakonos also received Orphan Drug Designation for the GBM program in January 2024.

About Diakonos Oncology Corp.

Based in Houston, Texas, Diakonos Oncology Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies using its proprietary double-loaded, patient-derived dendritic cell platform. The company is focused on addressing critical unmet medical needs in late-stage, aggressive and lethal cancers. For more information, visit www.diakonosoncology.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Jay Hartenbach

Diakonos Oncology

pr@diakonosoncology.com