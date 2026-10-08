CytoDyn to Present Updated Data from Phase 2 CLOVER Clinical Study at ESMO Congress 2026

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple solid-tumor oncology indications, including colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), today announced that updated clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2 CLOVER study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06699836), evaluating leronlimab in combination with trifluridine and tipiracil (“TAS-102”) plus bevacizumab in patients with previously treated mCRC, will be presented at the ESMO Congress 2026, taking place October 23–27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:



Abstract title:



Leronlimab (LRM) in combination with trifluridine/tipiracil (TAS-102) plus bevacizumab (BEV) in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): The phase 2 CLOVER study



Presenter:



Benjamin Weinberg, M.D., Associate Professor at Georgetown University



Date and Time:



Sunday, October 25, 2026, 12:00-12:45 p.m. CET (local time)



Poster ID:



820P



Location: Poster Area, Hall 5, IFEMA Madrid





“We are excited to present updated findings from the CLOVER study at ESMO and share additional clinical and translational insights from our metastatic colorectal cancer program,” said Jacob P. Lalezari, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn. “These data will contribute to our understanding of CCR5 biology in colorectal cancer and help inform the continued development of leronlimab in combination with established therapies for patients with difficult-to-treat disease.”

A copy of the poster will be made available on CytoDyn’s website under the Publications & Posters section, shortly after the presentation date.

About the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026

The ESMO Congress 2026, taking place October 23–27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain, is a leading global oncology meeting bringing together clinicians, researchers, patient advocates, journalists and healthcare industry representatives from around the world. The Congress provides a global platform for advances in oncology research, clinical practice and patient care, featuring new scientific data, educational programming, networking opportunities and innovation across the oncology community. For more information, visit esmo.org.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cytodyn.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the mechanism of action of leronlimab, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Contact

CytoDyn Inc.

ir@cytodyn.com

Media Contacts

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