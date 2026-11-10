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Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; “Cullinan”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating potential first- or best-in-class, disease-modifying T cell engagers in autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 2:40 p.m. ET.
  • Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026 in London, UK on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. ET).

Webcasts of the fireside chats will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinantherapeutics.com/events.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential first- or best-in-class, disease-modifying T cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan pursues promising therapeutic targets while leveraging core expertise in T cell engagers, which are established in oncology and are now advancing into autoimmune diseases. With a clinical-stage pipeline built on a rigorous scientific approach and purposeful innovation, Cullinan is advancing its mission to deliver new standards of care for patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow Cullinan on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Investors
Nick Smith
+1 401.241.3516
Nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
Rweldon@cullinantx.com


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Cullinan Therapeutics
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