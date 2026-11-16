Corbus Pharmaceuticals presents Phase 1b CANYON-1 clinical trial data for CRB-913 at ObesityWeek® 2026

CRB-913 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful mean weight loss of 5% at 60 mg after 12 weeks with no plateauing observed

Corresponding significant reductions were also seen in waist circumference and body mass index (BMI)

Treatment-emergent psychiatric adverse events (AEs) were infrequent, mostly mild, and in line with published GLP-1 data

No serious or severe psychiatric AEs were reported, including no cases of severe or serious suicidality or depression

Vomiting, nausea, and constipation occurred at lower rates and were milder than those reported in published studies of oral GLP-1s





NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company focused on developing new therapies in oncology and obesity, announced today that additional data from the CANYON-1 Phase 1b obesity study were presented in a poster at ObesityWeek® 2026.

The data demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful weight loss at all three doses of CRB-913, with the highest dose of 60 mg achieving a mean weight loss of 5% at 12 weeks. CRB-913 had a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The treatment discontinuation rate due to AEs across all study cohorts was low at 8.3%, which is line with published GLP-1 data. Treatment-emergent psychiatric AEs were infrequent and mostly mild, and all resolved. No serious or severe treatment-emergent psychiatric AEs were reported. These data support CRB-913’s potential to establish a new class of oral, non-incretin obesity medicines.

“We’re pleased to share the CANYON-1 trial data at ObesityWeek®. While the rise of incretin-based therapies has been remarkable, a significant number of people either do not adequately respond to or cannot tolerate these therapies, with more than 60% discontinuing treatment within the first year on these medicines,” said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. “In the CANYON-1 trial, CRB-913 was safe and well tolerated while demonstrating clinically meaningful weight loss as an oral therapy via a distinct, non-incretin mechanism. We’re encouraged that CRB-913 has emerging potential as a novel therapeutic option for people living with obesity and look forward to future development.”

Study Design

The CANYON-1 Phase 1b clinical trial was a 16-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study that enrolled 254 obese, non-diabetic adult participants at 15 investigational sites in the United States (NCT07310901). The trial included three CRB-913 cohorts of 20 mg, 40 mg, and 60 mg dosed orally once daily, as well as a placebo cohort (randomization ratio of 1:1:1:1). A dose titration regimen was used, with all participants receiving CRB-913 starting at 20 mg/day and those assigned to the higher-dose cohorts titrating up every two weeks to either 40 mg/day or 60 mg/day, depending on their assigned cohort. Participants were dosed for 12 weeks and followed for an additional 4 weeks.

Efficacy

CRB-913 demonstrated rapid, statistically significant, and clinically meaningful weight loss at all dose levels, with no evidence of plateauing at any of the doses. Weight loss response rates were significantly higher across all three CRB-913 cohorts compared to the placebo cohort.

CRB-913 Cohort Placebo

(n = 66) 20 mg

(n = 65) 40 mg

(n = 61) 60 mg

(n = 62) LS mean weight loss from baseline at week 12, %1 0.0% 2.8% 3.3% 5.0% LS mean weight loss at week 12, % (placebo-adjusted)1 NA 2.8% 3.3% 5.0% p-value vs. placebo NA <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.0001 Change in waist circumference from baseline, cm -0.84 -3.03 -3.04 -3.94 p-value 0.21 <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.0001 BMI percent change from baseline -0.06 -2.81 -3.34 -4.99 p-value 0.89 <0.0001 <0.0001 <0.0001

1 Efficacy estimand. The LS means and p-values were derived using a mixed model for repeated measures (MMRM), with percent change from baseline as the dependent variable; sex, treatment group, visit, and the treatment group-by-visit interaction as categorical fixed effects; and baseline weight as a covariate. An unstructured covariance matrix was used.

All participants who completed the study and received CRB-913 at the 60 mg dose lost weight, with 44.4% losing at least 5.0% from baseline. Similarly, 6.7% of the participants in that cohort lost more than 7.5% of their weight from baseline. The highest recorded weight loss for this cohort was 13.4% from baseline. Participants treated with CRB-913 also experienced dose-dependent reductions in waist circumference and body mass index during the study.

Safety

CRB-913 was safe and well tolerated. The treatment discontinuation rate due to AEs across all study cohorts was low at 8.3%, which is in line with published GLP-1 data.

CRB-913 Safety measure Placebo

(n = 66) 20 mg

(n = 65) 40 mg

(n = 61) 60 mg

(n = 62) Total

(N = 254) Any TEAE, n (%) 28 (42.4) 39 (60.0) 45 (73.8) 45 (72.6) 157 (61.8) Severe TEAE 0 (0.0) 3 (4.6) 2 (3.3) 1 (1.6) 6 (2.4) Severe psychiatric TEAE 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Severe gastrointestinal TEAE 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Serious TEAE 0 (0.0) 2 (3.1) 1 (1.6) 1 (1.6) 4 (1.6) Any TRAE, n (%) 14 (21.2) 27 (41.5) 34 (55.7) 33 (53.2) 108 (42.5) Severe TRAE 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 1 (1.6) 0 (0.0) 1 (0.4) Serious TRAE 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) 0 (0.0) Treatment discontinuation for any reason, n (%) 12 (18.2) 10 (15.4) 16 (26.2) 16 (25.8) 54 (21.3) Treatment discontinuation due to an AE, n (%) 3 (4.5) 2 (3.1) 8 (13.1) 8 (12.9) 21 (8.3)



Psychiatric Adverse Events

Treatment-emergent psychiatric AEs were infrequent and mostly mild, and all resolved. No serious or severe psychiatric AEs were reported.

CRB-913 Adverse event, n (%) Placebo

(n = 66) 20 mg

(n = 65) 40 mg

(n = 61) 60 mg

(n = 62) Suicidality 0 0 0 0 Depressive symptoms 0 0 0 1 (1.6%)

(moderate) Anxiety 3 (4.5%) 2 (3.1%) 5 (8.2%) 3 (4.8%)



Fifty percent of the psychiatric AEs occurred within the first 28 days, a pattern similar to that seen with GLP-1 analogs. No cases of suicidal ideation or serious or severe depression were observed. Psychiatric AEs did not appear to be dose-related; rates of depression and anxiety were in line with those reported in published GLP-1 studies. Only one of the 188 participants receiving CRB-913 reported transient, moderate depressive symptoms, a rate that is in line with published GLP-1 data. A total of 15 participants (8%) on CRB-913 reported mild irritability that was transient, resolved spontaneously, and did not affect their daily function. All 15 participants experienced weight loss, and 12 participants had concomitant unrelated AEs.

Gastrointestinal Adverse Events

Treatment-emergent gastrointestinal AEs were all mild or moderate, with no serious or severe events.

CRB-913 Adverse event, n (%) Placebo

(n = 66) 20 mg

(n = 65) 40 mg

(n = 61) 60 mg

(n = 62) Vomiting 0 3 (4.6%) 5 (8.2%) 1 (1.6%) Nausea 3 (4.5%) 10 (15.4%) 16 (26.2%) 14 (22.6%) Constipation 2 (3.0%) 3 (4.6%) 1 (1.6%) 3 (4.8%) Diarrhea 2 (3.0%) 14 (21.5%) 16 (26.2%) 14 (22.6%)



Vomiting, nausea, and constipation occurred at lower rates and were less severe than those reported in published studies of oral GLP-1s. Treatment discontinuations due to gastrointestinal AEs occurred in only three participants (two on CRB-913 and one on placebo).

Next Steps

Corbus plans to engage with the FDA to discuss the data and the development plans for CRB-913. The Company is also evaluating the potential for CRB-913 in combination with GLP-1 therapies.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focusing on new therapies in oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes SUTA-E (sutantatug envedotin), a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of Nectin-4-expressing tumors, and CRB-913, an orally delivered, highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements concern the potential benefits and development of CRB-913, future clinical studies and regulatory discussions, potential combination therapies, development timing and funding. They reflect current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. These include the possibility that early clinical findings will not be reproduced in larger or longer studies; additional safety findings or changes following further analysis; delays in clinical or regulatory activities; and the availability and terms of financing or partnering arrangements. Further risks are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Corbus most recent Annual Report on Form-10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date of this release. Corbus does not undertake to update them except as required by law.

Investor Contacts

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

smoran@corbuspharma.com

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Liz Melone

Founder and Principal

Melone Communications, LLC

liz@melonecomm.com