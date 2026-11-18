Extension to April 2032 enhances financial flexibility as Conavi advances U.S. commercialization of OCTIV™

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) (“Conavi” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced that it has entered into an amendment with Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. (“Japan Lifeline”) extending the maturity of the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities by five years, from April 2027 to April 2032.

The extension better aligns Conavi’s debt maturity profile with its commercial development plans following FDA 510(k) clearance and the completion of its first U.S. commercial placement and clinical cases with the OCTIV™ hybrid imaging system.

“Japan Lifeline has supported Conavi for more than a decade, and we appreciate its continued commitment as we advance commercialization,” said Thomas Looby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conavi Medical. “This extension gives us greater financial flexibility to build on our initial U.S. clinical and commercial milestones. Our focus is on expanding hospital placements, supporting physician adoption and generating additional clinical evidence demonstrating the value of hybrid imaging in coronary interventions.”

The interest rate under the credit facilities will increase from 6.5% to 10% per annum; however, consistent with the existing terms of the credit facilities, Conavi is generally not required to make any interest payments until maturity.

Additional details regarding the amendment will be included in the Company’s regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical Corp. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its OCTIV™ hybrid imaging system combines intravascular ultrasound (“IVUS”) and optical coherence tomography (“OCT”) to provide simultaneous, co-registered images of coronary arteries using a single imaging catheter. These complementary imaging modalities provide physicians with information to support treatment decisions during coronary interventions. For more information, visit www.conavi.com.

Forward looking information

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commercialization and commercial launch of Conavi's hybrid imaging system and the timing thereof, the sufficiency of Conavi’s resources to achieve such commercial launch, the global market opportunity for coronary intravascular imaging (including for IVUS and OCT), the continued growth in adoption of and in the clinical validation and guideline support for intravascular imaging, the ability of Conavi’s hybrid imaging system to meet market needs and Conavi’s plans for expanding hospital placements, supporting physician adoption and generating additional clinical evidence. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual information form of the Company dated February 26, 2026 (available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contact

Mark Quick, Chief Financial Officer | 416-483-0100

Christina Cameron, Investor Relations | 416-483-0100 ext. 121 | IR@conavi.com