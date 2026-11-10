Collective Minds introduces Instant Data Access to reduce manual work in image upload for clinical trial sites

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, November 10, 2026. Getting imaging data from the scanner to the study team does not have to take days. Collective Minds, the centralized imaging platform for clinical trials, today introduced Instant Data Access (IDA), a new way for clinical trial sites to transfer imaging data. IDA is designed to automate most of the upload process, so that site staff spend less time sending scans and study teams get the imaging data sooner.

In clinical trials, imaging data is often still transferred by hand or through semi-automated steps, and quality checks tend to happen after the patient has left the site. That friction has long been accepted as part of the process, but it does not improve scientific quality. IDA is designed so that data reaches the platform about 3 minutes after scan completion, compared with an average of 4.1 days with traditional upload. Quality control (QC) can then start while the patient is still at the site.

For sponsors and CROs, the aim is faster access to imaging data and more control over how it is handled, with scientific rigor intact.

“For years, getting scans from the site to central review has depended on manual work, and our industry has accepted that as normal. Our vision is for imaging data in clinical trials to move from scan to review as smoothly as photos or mail already move around the world. Instant Data Access is a step toward that. The goal is to remove what slows a study down and keep what creates quality: sites spend less time on uploads, and sponsors and CROs get to their imaging data sooner,” said Anders Nordell, CEO and Co-Founder of Collective Minds.

“Instant Data Access is designed to remove most of the manual upload work at the site. Scans can reach quality control while the patient is still at the site, so review teams start from data that has already arrived. We designed it so that data reaches the platform about 3 minutes after scan completion, compared with an average of 4.1 days with traditional upload,” said Pär Kragsterman, CTO of Collective Minds.

To learn more about Instant Data Access, visit collectiveminds.health.

About Collective Minds

Collective Minds is a centralized imaging platform for clinical trials. It connects hospitals, imaging experts, reviewers and study teams in one controlled workflow, from data acquisition to endpoint, and works together with CROs or directly with sponsors. Founded in 2017 with roots at Karolinska Institutet, the company is based in Stockholm.

Media contact

Matias Rodriguez, Head of Sales & Marketing, matias.rodriguez@cmrad.com