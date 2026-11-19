REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable manufacturing of complex therapeutics, today announced the Company will attend the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2026, in New York, New York.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 3:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.codexis.com. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis® is a leading provider of high-performance enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing. The company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform, an aqueous enzymatic process that may offer a scalable alternative to traditional solid phase organic synthesis of oligonucleotide manufacturing. Initially, Codexis is applying its technology to address the rapidly growing demand for RNAi therapeutics. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, increased purity, reduced energy usage and waste generation, stereoisomer control of siRNA, and improved overall capacity in manufacturing at substantially lower capital requirements, all of which may lead to greater efficiency and reduced costs. In addition, the company supplies high-performance enzymes through its BioCatalysis business that are used in the manufacture of multiple commercially available small molecule therapeutics. For additional information, please visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact

Georgia Erbez

(650) 421-8100

ir@codexis.com