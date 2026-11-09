Codexis Advances ECO Synthesis Toward Adoption Readiness with Quality at Scale and Expanded siRNA Manufacturing Capabilities

Data shared at TIDES Europe demonstrates consistent and robust platform performance while delivering high product quality at scale, alongside new platform capabilities in targeting functionality and initial results showcasing that stereochemical control relates to biological efficacy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable manufacturing of complex oligonucleotide therapeutics, presented new data at TIDES Europe 2026 demonstrating the quality, stereo-control and manufacturing performance of its ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform. The data included product quality and manufacturing control at 100-gram scale, improved process performance and initial biological evidence supporting the potential value of defined siRNA stereochemistry.

Codexis presented data demonstrating significant gains in manufacturing efficiency at the 100-gram scale, achieving product quality above 90% while nearly halving cycle time. Importantly, this performance was maintained consistently across three orders of magnitude in scale.

“As enzymatic RNA manufacturing advances, the important question is not simply whether it can scale, but how it performs at scale,” said Alison Moore, President and CEO of Codexis. “The data presented demonstrate the quality and manufacturing performance of ECO Synthesis at 100-gram scale, while continued process improvements are increasing productivity as we advance the platform toward industrialization.”

Building on this manufacturing performance, Codexis also presented new ECO Synthesis capabilities that align with optimal siRNA design and manufacturing, including efficient incorporation of tissue-targeting moieties, a key feature of today’s siRNA therapeutics.



Providing an initial readout from an ongoing structure-activity relationship (SAR) study, Codexis also shared biological data for siRNA therapeutics with defined phosphorothioate stereochemistry. Material produced using the scalable ECO Synthesis platform demonstrated a 3- to 4-fold increase in potency in human hepatocyte in vitro models compared with the identical siRNA synthesized using traditional chemical methods.

“Scale and quality provide the foundation, but the broader opportunity with enzymatic synthesis lies in the molecular precision it can enable,” said Stefan Lutz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Codexis. “The ability to incorporate targeting functionality and control phosphorothioate stereochemistry gives us additional tools to explore how manufacturing can contribute to the design and performance of next-generation RNA therapeutics.”

Together, the data presented at TIDES Europe demonstrate continued progress toward adoption readiness for ECO Synthesis as a manufacturing platform for siRNA therapeutics. Quality and consistency at 100-gram scale, improving process productivity, expanded capabilities for targeted delivery and stereochemical control demonstrate the platform’s growing potential for scalable, differentiated RNA manufacturing.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis® is a leading provider of high-performance enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform, an aqueous enzymatic process that may offer a scalable alternative to traditional solid phase organic synthesis of oligonucleotide manufacturing. Initially, Codexis is applying its technology to address the rapidly growing demand for RNAi therapeutics. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, increased purity, reduced energy usage and waste generation, stereoisomer control of siRNA, and improved overall capacity in manufacturing at substantially lower capital requirements, all of which may lead to greater efficiency and reduced costs. In addition, the Company supplies high-performance enzymes through its BioCatalysis business that are used in the manufacture of multiple commercially available small molecule therapeutics. For additional information, please visit https://www.codexis.com.

Codexis, Inc.

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+1 (650) 421-8100

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