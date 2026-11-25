iFRET Chemistry Enables Multi-Target Detection with a Single Excitation Source, Supporting a Simplified, Cost-Efficient Co-Dx PCR Pro® Platform*

Co-Dx to Participate in Saudi Arabia's Royal-Patronage NUWATIN 2026 Forum as CoMira Advances Local Manufacturing

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application covering its induced fluorescence resonance energy transfer (iFRET) technology, a core chemistry underlying the tests run on the Co-Dx PCR Pro® platform*. The Company also confirmed its attendance at the NUWATIN 2026 Forum in Saudi Arabia, where it anticipates advancing the initiatives of its local joint venture, CoMira Diagnostics.

The USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 18/146,051, titled "Methods and Systems for Analyzing Nucleic Acids Using Increased iFRET with Multiple Acceptor Fluorophores." The application covers key technology that underlies the diagnostic tests run on the Co-Dx PCR Pro® instrument. The Company anticipates issuance of the patent following completion of the remaining administrative requirements of the USPTO.

"Our iFRET technology lets us detect multiple targets with a single excitation source, which keeps our instrument simple and cost-effective, and this allowance reflects the novelty of our approach," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics. "This allowance is an important step toward U.S. protection for the chemistry behind our tests. It builds on the patents we have received in Europe, Australia and Japan for the Co-Dx PCR portfolio and further strengthens our intellectual property position as we work to expand access to affordable, high-performance PCR testing."

The allowance follows the grant of iFRET chemistry patents in Europe and Australia, as well as patents granted in Australia and Japan covering the Co-Dx PCR Pro® instrument, test cups and associated systems. Upon issuance, the U.S. patent is expected to further expand the Company's growing intellectual property portfolio protecting both the Co-Dx PCR platform and the chemistry that powers its tests.

Co-Diagnostics also confirmed today that the Company will attend the NUWATIN 2026 Forum in Saudi Arabia, which has been rescheduled to take place November 30 through December 1, 2026. As previously announced, CoMira Diagnostics ("CoMira"), the Company's joint venture with Arabian Eagle Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, was invited to participate in the forum by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. The forum will be held under the patronage and in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and is expected to bring together senior government officials and industry leaders.

During the forum, the Company expects to advance discussions with Saudi government entities regarding localized manufacturing, procurement, commercialization, and regulatory pathways within the Kingdom.

Representing Co-Diagnostics at the forum will be Denny Crockett, who leads the CoMira initiative at Co-Dx, and Dr. Eugene Durenard, a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Durenard's more than 25 years of investment and entrepreneurial experience, including as founder of Hyperbolic Holdings, a Swiss-based healthcare strategy advisory firm, and his extensive global network are expected to help strengthen the Company's regional joint venture and open new opportunities for strategic partnerships.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review or authorization by applicable regulatory authorities in the jurisdictions in which clearance or approval is sought, including the US FDA, and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license its technology to other organizations founded as part of the model for disease-specific diagnostics.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding (i) the anticipated issuance of the patent and the scope of protection it may provide, (ii) the anticipated technical, economic and commercial benefits of the Company's iFRET technology and Co-Dx PCR platform, including the potential to reduce instrument complexity and costs and expand access to affordable, high-performance PCR testing; (iii) the Company's and CoMira's attendance at and the anticipated outcomes of the NUWATIN 2026 Forum, and (vi) the potential benefits of the Company's joint venture, intellectual property and technology. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including risks that the patent may not issue as anticipated or may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented; risks that the forum may not result in any agreements or other commercial, regulatory or other benefit to the Company or CoMira; and risks related to regulatory review of the Co-Dx PCR platform. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in Co-Diagnostics' Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics