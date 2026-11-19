Proposed merger with Scipher Medicine with plans to assess nebokitug in a Phase 2 precision medicine trial in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) continues to advance, with closing expected in the first quarter of 2027

S-4 registration statement declared effective by SEC -- Special Meeting of Chemomab shareholders to vote on the proposed merger is scheduled for December 4, 2026



TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (“Chemomab”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for immune-fibrotic diseases with high unmet need, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided a corporate update.

Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chemomab, said, “We continue to make meaningful progress toward completing our proposed merger with Scipher Medicine Corporation (“Scipher”). The SEC’s declaration of effectiveness of the Form S-4 registration statement represents an important milestone and we look forward to our shareholder meeting scheduled for December 4, 2026. Subject to shareholder approval and the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, we anticipate completing the transaction in the first quarter of 2027.”

Dr. Mor continued, “With our colleagues at Scipher, we completed a Type B Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) interaction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the planned Phase 2 trial of nebokitug in RA. The FDA provided feedback that was generally consistent with our development assumptions as we advance toward a planned IND submission.”

Dr. Mor added, “We believe this proposed merger provides our shareholders an opportunity to potentially realize value through the clinical advancement of nebokitug in RA, which currently represents a worldwide market estimated at approximately $24 billion annually with substantial unmet need, as well as through Scipher’s revenue-generating precision medicine business and its biopharma partnerships. We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Scipher to advance toward completion of the proposed transaction and facilitate initiation of the Phase 2 trial in RA, marking a new phase in the development of nebokitug and our anti-CCL24 platform.”

The proposed merger is expected to create an immunology precision medicine company that leverages Scipher’s precision medicine capabilities, including SPECTRA™, Scipher’s AI-powered network medicine platform, its growing portfolio of precision medicine assays for predicting treatment response, including PrismRA® and PrismTcell™, and its biopharma partnerships, along with Chemomab’s clinical-stage anti-CCL24 antibody nebokitug. As previously reported, SPECTRA identified nebokitug as the highest ranked clinical-stage candidate for RA. Assuming the closing of the proposed merger in the first quarter of 2027, the combined company plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial of nebokitug in RA in the first half of 2027, with topline results projected in the first half of 2028.

Third Quarter 2026 and Recent Highlights:

Form S-4 Registration Statement Declared Effective by SEC . On October 30, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended) filed by Chemomab and Snowdrift Parent Corporation in connection with the proposed business combination between Chemomab and Scipher (the “Registration Statement”). The definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the special meeting of Chemomab’s shareholders in connection with the proposed merger, as supplemented on November 10, 2026 (the “Proxy Statement”), is also available. Chemomab shareholders of record as of October 29, 2026 will have the opportunity to approve the proposed business combination at a special meeting of Chemomab shareholders scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2026, at 3:00 pm Israel time (8:00 am Eastern Time). If the proposed business combination is approved, it is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the expiration of the waiting periods required under Israeli law in connection with the domestication merger (including at least 30 days following shareholder approval), as well as satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



. On October 30, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended) filed by Chemomab and Snowdrift Parent Corporation in connection with the proposed business combination between Chemomab and Scipher (the “Registration Statement”). The definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the special meeting of Chemomab’s shareholders in connection with the proposed merger, as supplemented on November 10, 2026 (the “Proxy Statement”), is also available. Chemomab shareholders of record as of October 29, 2026 will have the opportunity to approve the proposed business combination at a special meeting of Chemomab shareholders scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2026, at 3:00 pm Israel time (8:00 am Eastern Time). If the proposed business combination is approved, it is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the expiration of the waiting periods required under Israeli law in connection with the domestication merger (including at least 30 days following shareholder approval), as well as satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Completed Nebokitug Pre-IND Interaction with FDA . In September 2026, Chemomab and Scipher completed a Type B Pre-IND interaction with the FDA, receiving written feedback consistent with their development plans for the proposed Phase 2 trial of nebokitug in moderate-to-severe RA patients. The companies are advancing preparations for the planned IND submission.



. In September 2026, Chemomab and Scipher completed a Type B Pre-IND interaction with the FDA, receiving written feedback consistent with their development plans for the proposed Phase 2 trial of nebokitug in moderate-to-severe RA patients. The companies are advancing preparations for the planned IND submission. Entered into Definitive Merger Agreement with Scipher. On July 8, 2026, Chemomab announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with Scipher, pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock transaction (the “Merger”). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, pre-merger Chemomab shareholders and holders of equity awards are expected to own approximately 32% of the combined company, with Scipher convertible notes holders owning approximately 68%, in each case on a fully diluted, as-converted basis, prior to giving effect to the concurrent private placement financing and subject to adjustment as set forth in the Merger Agreement. The combined company is valued at $150 million prior to a concurrent $30 million private placement financing and is expected to have sufficient cash to fund operations through the readout of the nebokitug Phase 2 RA trial. The private placement is being led by a syndicate of current Scipher investors, including Northpond Ventures, with participation from Khosla Ventures, Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities, funds managed by Neuberger, and other leading investors, and includes 100% warrant coverage, with the warrants having an exercise price based on a $75 million valuation. In addition, immediately following the closing, pre-merger Chemomab shareholders and holders of vested equity awards will receive contingent value rights (CVRs), providing the opportunity to receive potential payments of $10 million upon U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of nebokitug for any indication and $40 million upon the earlier of the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial of nebokitug in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) or a disposition of nebokitug in PSC, payable in cash, shares of the combined company’s common stock or a combination thereof, at the combined company’s election, and in each case subject to the terms and conditions of the CVR agreement. Upon completion of the Merger, the combined company is expected to operate as Scipher Medicine Corporation and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SCIP.” The combined company plans to initially focus on advancing nebokitug, a potential first-in-class clinical stage anti-CCL24 antibody, into a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of RA, with topline results projected in the first half of 2028. Following the closing, Dr. Reginald Seeto will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, and Chemomab co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Mor will join the combined company’s Board of Directors.

The Registration Statement and the Proxy Statement are available at www.sec.gov and also at the Investors page on the Chemomab website at www.chemomab.com. Chemomab shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares as soon as possible so they can be tabulated prior to the Special Meeting.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Cash Position and Liquidity: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were $4.7 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $6.7 million as of June 30, 2026. On November 3, 2026, Chemomab sold 932,203 ADSs to Scipher at a price of $1.18 per ADS through its existing At-the-Market (ATM) financing program, for gross proceeds of approximately $1.1 million. Chemomab expects that this financing, together with its existing cash, will fund its operations through the first quarter of 2027. Scipher purchased the ADSs pursuant to the Merger Agreement, under which Scipher agreed to provide up to $1.1 million of financing if Chemomab determined that it required additional financing prior to closing. Scipher funded the purchase through the issuance of additional convertible notes to existing Scipher investors, separate from their private placement financing commitments. The ADSs purchased by Scipher are being held by Scipher for the benefit of its noteholders and are included in the Chemomab share count for purposes of the ownership allocation under the Merger Agreement, and the purchase of ADSs by Scipher does not change the agreed 32%/68% ownership allocation between Chemomab and Scipher securityholders.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were $4.7 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $6.7 million as of June 30, 2026. On November 3, 2026, Chemomab sold 932,203 ADSs to Scipher at a price of $1.18 per ADS through its existing At-the-Market (ATM) financing program, for gross proceeds of approximately $1.1 million. Chemomab expects that this financing, together with its existing cash, will fund its operations through the first quarter of 2027. Scipher purchased the ADSs pursuant to the Merger Agreement, under which Scipher agreed to provide up to $1.1 million of financing if Chemomab determined that it required additional financing prior to closing. Scipher funded the purchase through the issuance of additional convertible notes to existing Scipher investors, separate from their private placement financing commitments. The ADSs purchased by Scipher are being held by Scipher for the benefit of its noteholders and are included in the Chemomab share count for purposes of the ownership allocation under the Merger Agreement, and the purchase of ADSs by Scipher does not change the agreed 32%/68% ownership allocation between Chemomab and Scipher securityholders. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to the recognition of approximately $2.9 million of manufacturing costs that were prepaid during 2024 and 2025 and recognized as expenses in the third quarter of 2026.



R&D expenses were $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to the recognition of approximately $2.9 million of manufacturing costs that were prepaid during 2024 and 2025 and recognized as expenses in the third quarter of 2026. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses : G&A expenses were $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily attributable to costs associated with the proposed Merger.



: G&A expenses were $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily attributable to costs associated with the proposed Merger. Net Loss: Net loss was $5.1 million, or a net loss of less than $0.01 per basic and diluted ordinary share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or a net loss of less than $0.01 per basic and diluted ordinary share, for the third quarter of 2025. The weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted, was 644,367,295 (equal to approximately 8,054,591 ADSs) in the third quarter of 2026.



Net loss was $5.1 million, or a net loss of less than $0.01 per basic and diluted ordinary share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or a net loss of less than $0.01 per basic and diluted ordinary share, for the third quarter of 2025. The weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted, was 644,367,295 (equal to approximately 8,054,591 ADSs) in the third quarter of 2026. Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares: As of September 30, 2026, Chemomab had 643,916,360 issued and outstanding shares (equal to 8,048,955 ADSs) compared to 575,381,320 (equal to 7,192,266 ADSs) as of December 31, 2025. On November 3, 2026, following the issuance of shares to Scipher, the company had 719,107,400 issued and outstanding shares (equal to 8,988,848 ADSs).





About the Proposed Transaction

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, as of the closing and immediately prior to a proposed private placement financing, and subject to the assumptions and adjustments set forth in the Merger Agreement, the pre‑merger Chemomab shareholders (which includes Scipher as a holder of the ADSs purchased pursuant to the ATM program) and holders of equity awards are expected to own approximately 32% of the combined company, and the pre-merger Scipher convertible notes holders led by Northpond Ventures, with participation from Khosla Ventures and Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities, and other leading investors are expected to own approximately 68% of the combined company, each on a fully-diluted, as-converted basis and prior to giving effect to the concurrent private placement financing. In addition, pre-merger Chemomab shareholders and vested equity awards holders are expected to receive contingent value rights, or CVRs, providing the opportunity to receive additional value upon the achievement of certain specified milestones related to nebokitug, subject to the terms and conditions of the CVR agreement. The transaction has received unanimous approval from the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to certain closing conditions, including, among other things, approval by the shareholders of Chemomab, the redomiciling of Chemomab to the United States, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. In connection with the companies’ entry into the Merger Agreement, certain officers, directors and shareholders of Chemomab who held approximately 20% of the voting power of Chemomab have entered into support agreements, pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their share capital of Chemomab covered by such agreements in favor of approval of the Merger Agreement and the transaction.

Additional information about the proposed business combination is set forth in the Registration Statement and the Proxy Statement. Investors and security holders are urged to read those materials.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the structure, timing and completion of the proposed merger; the parties’ ability to consummate the proposed transaction and the related proposed private placement financing; Chemomab’s expected cash runway and the combined company’s expected cash runway; the combined company’s expected listing on Nasdaq and ticker symbol after closing of the proposed merger; expectations regarding the ownership structure of the combined company; the future operations of the combined company; the expected issuance of the CVRs and the contingent payments or consideration contemplated by the CVRs; the nature, strategy and focus of the combined company; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any product candidates of the combined company; anticipated clinical drug development activities and related timelines, including the planned IND submission and the expected timing for trial initiation, data and other clinical results; the potential size of the market opportunity for RA and other statements that are not historical fact. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on management’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the combined company will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the combined company’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the conditions to the closing of the merger are not satisfied, including the failure to timely obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, if at all; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the merger and the ability of each of Chemomab and Scipher to consummate the merger; risks related to Chemomab’s ability to manage its operating expenses and its expenses associated with the merger pending closing; risks related to Chemomab’s limited cash resources and the sufficiency of its cash runway; the risk that the FDA does not accept an IND for, or does not agree with the design of, the planned Phase 2 trial of nebokitug in RA, or that the timing of the IND submission, trial initiation or data readout is delayed; the dilutive effect of additional issuances of Chemomab’s ADSs, including under its at-the-market facility; risks related to the failure or delay in obtaining required approvals from any governmental or quasi-governmental entity necessary to consummate the merger; the risk that as a result of adjustments to the exchange ratio, Chemomab shareholders and equity awards holders, and Scipher convertible notes holders could own more or less of the combined company than is currently anticipated; risks related to the market price of Chemomab’s ADSs relative to the value suggested by the exchange ratio; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; the uncertainties associated with Chemomab’s and Scipher’s product candidates, as well as risks associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of such product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; risks related to the inability of the combined company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs; the risk that the milestones under the CVRs are not achieved and no payments are made thereunder; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the merger, including with respect to future financial and operating results; the risk that the related proposed private placement financing is not consummated or is not consummated on the terms and in the amounts currently anticipated; the risk of potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with employees, suppliers or other business relationships or parties resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; and those uncertainties and factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Proxy Statement and in Chemomab’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on August 19, 2026 containing interim financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and Chemomab’s other filings from time to time with the SEC. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Chemomab and Scipher do not undertake or accept any duty to make any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or approval with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction or (ii) an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE SECURITIES OR DETERMINED IF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TRUTHFUL OR COMPLETE.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION

This communication is not a substitute for any other document that Chemomab has filed or may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. In connection with the proposed business combination, Chemomab and Snowdrift Parent Corporation have filed the Registration Statement, which was declared effective by the SEC on October 30, 2026 and contains the Proxy Statement, and Chemomab filed a supplement to the Proxy Statement dated November 10, 2026. CHEMOMAB URGES INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT CONTAINED THEREIN, AS SUPPLEMENTED, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT HAVE BEEN OR MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHEMOMAB, SCIPHER AND THE OTHER PARTIES TO THE MERGER AGREEMENT, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and shareholders may obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and other documents filed by Chemomab with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and shareholders should note that Chemomab communicates with investors and the public using its website (www.chemomab.com) and the investor media website (https://chemomab.com/investors-media) where anyone will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and included Proxy Statement and other documents filed by Chemomab with the SEC, and shareholders are urged to read the Registration Statement and the included Proxy Statement and the other relevant materials before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed transaction. The documents filed by Chemomab with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge upon written request to: Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., 121-123 Menachem Begin Road, 30th floor, Tel Aviv 6701203, Israel.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

Chemomab, Scipher and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Chemomab’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Chemomab’s and Scipher’s directors and executive officers, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, in Chemomab and Scipher and the proposed transaction, is included in the Registration Statement and included Proxy Statement relating to the proposed transaction. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical -stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for immune-fibrotic diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed nebokitug, a potential first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, nebokitug has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening immune-fibrotic diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from five clinical trials of nebokitug, including the Phase 2 SPRING trial in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis. For more information, visit: chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Media & Investors:

Chemomab Therapeutics

Barbara Lindheim

Consulting Vice President

Investor & Public Relations, Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 917-355-9234

barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com





Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

and its subsidiaries

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In USD thousands (except for share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,653 7,564 Short term bank deposits - 2,802 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 576 3,059 Total current assets 5,229 13,425 Non-current assets Long term prepaid expenses 80 211 Property and equipment, net 148 176 Total non-current assets

228 387 Total assets 5,457 13,812 Current liabilities Trade payables 211 485 Accrued expenses 680 337 Employee and related expenses 878 656 Total current liabilities 1,769 1,478 Commitments and contingent liabilities Total liabilities 1,769 1,478 Shareholders' equity (*) Ordinary shares no par value - Authorized: 4,650,000,000 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; issued and outstanding: 643,916,360 Ordinary shares as of September 30, 2026 and 575,381,320 Ordinary shares as of December 31, 2025. - - Additional paid in capital 124,307 123,952 Accumulated deficit (120,619 ) (111,618 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,688 12,334 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 5,457 13,812

(*) 1 American Depositary Share (ADS) represents 80 Ordinary Shares.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

and its subsidiaries

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

In USD thousands (except for share and per share amounts)

Three

Months Three

Months Nine months Nine months Ended Ended Ended Ended September

30, September

30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating expenses Research and development 3,718 960 5,785 4,740 General and administrative 1,373 884 3,397 2,853 Total operating expenses 5,091 1,844 9,182 7,593 Financing income, net 28 102 181 471 Loss before taxes 5,063 1,742 9,001 7,122 Taxes on income - - - - Net loss for the period 5,063 1,742 9,001 7,122 Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share (*)

0.008

0.004 0.014

0.015 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding, basic, and diluted (*)

644,367,295 494,338,497 641,175,985

471,436,609



