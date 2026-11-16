CELLYAN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ MINIMUM BID PRICE REQUIREMENT

Hong Kong, China, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellyan Biotechnology Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: HKPD) (the “Company”), a leading provider of over-the-counter (“OTC”) pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services in Hong Kong, today announced that it received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 13, 2026, confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously announced, on January 12, 2026, Nasdaq notified the Company that the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares had been below US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days and that, as a result, the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Nasdaq provided the Company with an initial compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until July 13, 2026, to regain compliance. To regain compliance, the Company was required to maintain a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the compliance period. On July 14, 2026, the Company received written notice from Nasdaq granting an additional 180 calendar days, or until January 11, 2027, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Subsequently, on November 13, 2026, Nasdaq determined that the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares was at least US$1.00 per share for the 14 consecutive business days from October 26 through November 12, 2026. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the matter was closed.

About Cellyan Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Cellyan Biotechnology Co., Ltd (f.k.a. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited) offers two main categories of services: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited (“Joint Cross Border”), and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution through its Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited.

Through its engagement with OTC pharmaceutical suppliers, logistics companies, and merchants on Chinese e-commerce platforms, Joint Cross Border provides a convenient one-stop solution for Mainland Chinese customers seeking access to OTC pharmaceutical products outside Mainland China. Joint Cross Border’s comprehensive service offerings include pre-consultation, product information review, procuring overseas OTC pharmaceutical products, enlisting products with the Hong Kong Department of Health, obtaining import and export permits, storing products, packaging, and arranging logistics and end-to-end delivery services for customers.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Cellyan Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Media Contact: andy@cell-yan.com

Investor Relations: stella@cell-yan.com