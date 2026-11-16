Caris Life Sciences Presented Research Demonstrating the Value of Whole Transcriptome Sequencing in Precision Oncology at the Association of Molecular Pathology 2026 Annual Meeting

Two Caris-led studies highlight the power of comprehensive RNA sequencing to identify novel and rare gene fusions across solid tumors

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that Caris and collaborators presented two posters at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2026 Annual Meeting. The research demonstrates how Caris' comprehensive Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS) and clinico-genomic data are redefining fusion discovery by uncovering novel and rare gene fusions. It also assesses outcomes with matched therapies and reveals clinically meaningful molecular insights that can advance precision oncology and targeted therapy.

The two Caris-led studies investigate gene fusions across gynecologic serous carcinoma and a broad pan-cancer cohort, with WTS-based outcome analyses in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and cholangiocarcinoma. Among the research, a large-scale analysis of 698,406 solid tumors used WTS to investigate novel gene fusions and evaluate outcomes associated with matched therapies, while a second study characterized rare PAK-family gene fusions in ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal serous carcinomas. The studies highlight the breadth of molecular insights that can be generated through comprehensive RNA-based profiling and its potential to identify clinically meaningful alterations that may otherwise remain unrecognized.

"Gene fusions can be important drivers of cancer, but identifying the full spectrum of these alterations requires a comprehensive view of the tumor," said Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer George W. Sledge, Jr., MD. "By applying WTS across a dataset of this scale, we can uncover new and rare fusions, better understand their clinical significance and generate insights that can help advance precision oncology."

Caris-Led Studies

Posters:

Whole Transcriptome Sequencing Identifies Novel Clinically Actionable Gene Fusions Across 698,406 Solid Tumors with Comparable Outcomes to Canonical Fusion Partners

Authors: Joe Murray, James Hamrick, Jaclyn Hechtman, Paul Campitelli, Andrew Hinton, Rebecca Feldman, Matthew Oberley, Alexander Drilon, Emily K. Bergsland, Christian Rolfo, Mihaela Aldea, James Cleary, Stephen V. Liu, Hossein Borghaei, Balazs Halmos, Moh'd Khushman, Shaheenah Dawood, Daniel Magee, David Spetzler

Key Findings

WTS detected fusion transcripts in 503,460 of 698,406 solid tumors (72.1%), with more than 34,000 tumors having fusions classified as clinically significant.

More than 91% of the actionable fusion pairs identified were not previously listed in the reference databases used in the study.

In linked claims analyses, patients with novel and canonical ALK or FGFR2 fusions who received matched TKIs had comparable survival; both groups had longer survival than patients who received non-TKI treatments.

The findings demonstrate the power of Caris' WTS and clinico-genomic data to expand fusion discovery beyond established reference databases and generate clinical evidence supporting the relevance of newly identified actionable fusion partners.

Detection of PAK Family Gene Fusions in Serous Carcinoma of Ovary, Fallopian Tube, and Peritoneum

Authors: Sachein Sharma, Kristy Lee, Cristina Ramirez, Bryan Krock, Jaclyn F. Hechtman, Matthew J. Oberley, Lulu Sun, Mark G. Evans.

Key Findings

PAK1 , PAK2 , or PAK3 fusions were found in 237 tumors – 0.17% of the ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal serous carcinoma tumors studied.

, , or fusions were found in 237 tumors – 0.17% of the ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal serous carcinoma tumors studied. The fusions had a range of gene partners - DLG1 and GAB2 were the most common - and retained the part of the PAK genes that make the kinase protein.

and were the most common - and retained the part of the genes that make the kinase protein. The identification of these rare fusions, which appeared in both high-grade and borderline/low-grade serous carcinomas, may help guide future research as targeted approaches develop.

The findings expand understanding of rare PAK-family gene fusions in gynecologic serous carcinomas and demonstrate how Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling, including WTS, can identify and characterize uncommon molecular alterations for future precision oncology and targeted-therapy research.

Full abstracts are available on the Caris website.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

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