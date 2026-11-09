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CareDx Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 6, 2026

November 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — a leading precision medicine diagnostics company in transplant, specialty oncology, and cell therapy, today announced the award of inducement grants.



On November 5, 2026, as an inducement material to acceptance of employment with CareDx, 21 new employees were awarded restricted stock units (RSUs) for an aggregate of 33,375 shares of common stock.

The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of each employee’s vesting commencement date, and 1/16th of the RSUs vesting on each date that is three (3) months thereafter subject to each employee’s continued service through each vesting date.

The RSU awards were made pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

CareDx is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About CareDx

CareDx is a leading precision medicine diagnostics company advancing care in transplant, specialty oncology, and cell therapy. Through non-invasive longitudinal molecular biomarker testing, digital health, and patient support solutions, CareDx is dedicated to improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.


Contacts

CareDx
Media Contacts
Natasha Moshirian Wagner
nwagner@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Nina Deka
investor@caredx.com

Northern California Compensation
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