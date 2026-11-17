Company to present data supporting its technology’s ability to detect non-obstructive coronary artery disease (NOCAD), a condition affecting a large and underserved population that conventional diagnostic pathways often miss, outline its plan to pursue FDA Breakthrough Device designation, and share progress on the commencement of testing in India in partnership with Dr. Lal PathLabs and Aimil

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO) (“Cardio Diagnostics” or the “Company”), a precision cardiovascular medicine company leveraging epigenetics, genetics, and artificial intelligence for the prevention and detection of cardiovascular disease, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

The call will provide an overview of the Company’s precision molecular approach to cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection, including updates on its commercially available tests (Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™), ongoing and planned studies, reimbursement progress, and strategic growth initiatives.

A key focus of the call will be non-obstructive coronary artery disease (NOCAD), a form of disease that conventional tests, such as an invasive angiogram, can miss due to the lack of severe blockages in major arteries. Patients with NOCAD, a disproportionate share of whom are women, are frequently told their arteries are “clear,” yet they remain at elevated risk of a heart attack and other major adverse cardiovascular events. Without an accessible test designed to identify non-obstructive disease, many patients may go undiagnosed and untreated. Management will present data supporting the ability of the Company’s technology to detect non-obstructive disease from a simple blood sample. Because it requires only a standard blood draw, the Company’s approach is designed to be highly scalable and accessible, without the procedural risks, radiation, or contrast dye associated with invasive coronary angiography.

Building on these data, the Company plans to pursue FDA Breakthrough Device designation for the detection of non-obstructive coronary artery disease. The FDA’s Breakthrough Devices Program is intended for technologies that may provide more effective diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases, and designation, if granted, offers prioritized review and more interactive engagement with the FDA during development. Management will discuss why it believes its technology addresses a significant unmet need in this population, as well as the anticipated timing of its request.

Management will also discuss the commencement of testing in India, the Company’s first international market, in partnership with Dr. Lal PathLabs and Aimil, along with progress on other key growth priorities.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. Central Time

Webcast: https://www.cstproxy.com/cardiodiagnosticsinc/investorday/2026/dec

To access the conference call by telephone (listen-only), U.S.- and Canada-based callers should dial +1 800-450-7155 (toll-free), and callers from outside the U.S. and Canada should dial +1 857-999-9155 (standard rates apply). Participants should use the Conference ID provided below to join.

Conference ID: 6865370#

A replay of the webcast will be available via the webcast link above following the conclusion of the call.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine ("Core Technology") for cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit https://cdio.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," "plan," "believe," "may," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, the timing and outcome of regulatory submissions, including any request for FDA Breakthrough Device designation, the results of ongoing and future clinical studies, including whether results are replicated in larger or prospective studies, our ability to successfully commercialize our tests in India and other international markets, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, and dependence on results as discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

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