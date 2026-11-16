Calytrix Bio enters an agreement to be acquired by Lilly to advance outcomes for patients living with essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis

Calytrix Bio's potentially best-in-class preclinical program is a novel biparatopic antibody designed to deliver pan-mutant calreticulin activity

Acquisition broadens Lilly's presence in the myeloproliferative neoplasm field and builds on Lilly's established capabilities in blood cancers

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calytrix Bio, Inc. ("Calytrix"), a company developing precision, disease-modifying therapies for patients living with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced a definitive agreement for Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") to acquire Calytrix.

Calytrix's lead asset is an investigational biparatopic antibody for mutant calreticulin (mCALR)-driven essential thrombocythemia (ET) and myelofibrosis (MF). It is designed to deliver disease-modifying pan-mutant activity, with a safety and convenience profile that supports early intervention and long-term treatment. Current drug therapies for ET and MF primarily manage symptoms and complications, creating an opportunity for precision therapies that target the disease driver mutations. Mutant CALR provides a tumor-specific cell-surface target with the potential to deplete the disease-driving mutant clone while sparing normal tissues and preserving healthy hematopoiesis.

"Calytrix was founded on the belief that patients with MPNs deserve therapies that do more than manage symptoms," said Brad Prosek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calytrix Bio. "From the beginning, our goal has been to alter the disease course in mCALR-driven ET and MF. This transaction represents an important step toward accelerating that vision. We look forward to Lilly advancing the program through the clinic and exploring its potential to benefit patients across the disease spectrum. I am deeply grateful to our team, scientific advisors, and committed investors, each of whom has supported delivery of Calytrix's program to the starting line for clinical development."

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will acquire Calytrix, and Calytrix shareholders could receive up to $1.5 billion in cash, inclusive of an upfront payment and subsequent payments upon the achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones.

Calytrix was founded in 2025 by J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, the life sciences venture capital arm within J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The company launched with a Series A financing co-led by J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital and Westlake BioPartners, followed by a Series B financing led by Avoro Ventures.

For Calytrix, Centerview Partners LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel. For Lilly, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal counsel.

About Calytrix Bio

Calytrix Bio is a privately held biotechnology company developing precision, disease-modifying therapies for patients living with myeloproliferative neoplasms. The company's initial focus is mCALR-driven essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. Calytrix Bio's lead preclinical program is a novel biparatopic antibody designed to deliver pan-mutant activity by targeting both Type 1 and Type 2 mCALR, with the goal of providing disease-modifying therapy with safety and convenience that support early intervention and long-term treatment. Calytrix Bio is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

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SOURCE Calytrix Bio