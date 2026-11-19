Preliminary findings from the ADEPT-1 12-week open-label lead-in period show observed improvements in hallucination and delusion scores from baseline

Preliminary findings from the ADEPT-3 52-week open-label extension provide initial encouraging long-term safety and tolerability data, with symptom score improvements observed

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #ADEPT--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced preliminary Phase 3 findings of short- and long-term KarXT treatment from the 12-week open-label period of the ADEPT-1 study and the 52-week open-label extension (OLE) ADEPT-3 study in patients with psychosis associated with Alzheimer’s disease. In both studies, treatment with xanomeline and trospium chloride (KarXT) was associated with improvements in clinician-observed scores of hallucinations and delusions and overall disease severity. KarXT was generally well tolerated across both studies with no new safety signals identified.

These preliminary findings represent the first disclosure of clinical data from the Phase 3 ADEPT program, and were shared today in an oral presentation (Abstract #OC21) at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. The ADEPT trials remain ongoing, and data from the double-blind treatment periods in all ADEPT studies remain blinded.

Participants who completed or prematurely discontinued the respective open-label period were included for analysis; those who were still ongoing at the time of data cutoff were excluded from the analysis. The findings reported are based on descriptive analyses.

Preliminary Data from 12-Week Open-label Treatment Period of the ADEPT-1 Study

Among 320 participants enrolled in ADEPT-1 at the time of analysis, 273 (85.3%) completed the 12-week open-label lead-in period. During these 12 weeks, participants treated with KarXT showed improvements in hallucination and delusion scores and disease severity from baseline. A mean reduction of 12.0 points from a baseline of 14.4 (n=266) was observed on the Neuropsychiatric Inventory-Clinician Hallucinations and Delusions (NPI-C H+D) scale. A mean reduction of 1.9 points from a baseline of 4.5 (n=267) was observed on the Clinical Global Impression-Severity (CGI-S) score. Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) occurred in 56.6% of participants, serious TEAEs in 5.0% and TEAEs leading to discontinuation in 4.4%.

Preliminary Data from 52-Week Open-label Extension (OLE) Rollover ADEPT-3 Study

The ADEPT-3 study is designed as an OLE for patients completing the ADEPT-1, ADEPT-2 or ADEPT-4 double-blind studies. Among 401 participants enrolled in ADEPT-3 at the time of analysis, 273 (68.1%) completed the 52-week treatment period. KarXT was generally well tolerated through Week 52, with low rates of discontinuation. TEAEs occurred in 65.1% of participants, serious TEAEs in 7.7% and TEAEs leading to discontinuation in 4.7%. Improvements in symptom scores were also observed. A mean reduction of 5.1 points from an open-label baseline of 8.9 (n=270) on the NPI-C H+D scale and a mean reduction of 0.8 points from an open-label baseline of 3.4 (n=277) on the CGI-S score were observed.

“Hallucinations and delusions are particularly challenging aspects of Alzheimer’s disease and have a significant impact on people living with the disease, as well as their families and caregivers,” said Jeffrey L. Cummings, MD, ScD, Joy Chambers-Grundy professor of brain science and director of the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience in the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV. “These preliminary findings further our understanding of the possible impact of KarXT in this setting as we work to uncover new ways to help alleviate the added burden of psychosis for patients and families living with this devastating condition.”

“We are committed to advancing innovative science with the goal of transforming the lives of people living with some of the most complex neurological and psychiatric conditions,” said Cristian Massacesi, MD, executive vice president, chief medical officer and head of development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “ADEPT-1 and ADEPT-3 are designed to answer two different, important questions. The open-label period of ADEPT-1 provides an initial look at how patients respond to KarXT over 12 weeks, while ADEPT-3 is evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of KarXT over 52 weeks. We believe the improvement in hallucinations and delusion scores in ADEPT-1 and the long-term safety and tolerability findings shown in ADEPT-3 are encouraging as we await results from the double-blind periods of the ADEPT program. We look forward to sharing additional results as the program advances.”

Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients, investigators and clinical trial sites participating in the ADEPT trials. To learn more about the trials or trial eligibility, visit NavigatingALZ.com.

About the ADEPT Program

The ADEPT-1 clinical trial (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05511363) is a global, Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled relapse prevention study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of xanomeline and trospium chloride (KarXT) in adults with psychosis associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The study includes a 12-week open-label treatment period preceding a 26-week, double-blind, randomized withdrawal period. The study is designed to evaluate the primary endpoint of time to relapse event during the 26-week double-blind period.

The ADEPT-3 clinical trial (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05980949) is a Phase 3 global, 52-week, open-label extension (OLE) rollover study for participants completing the ADEPT-1, ADEPT-2 or ADEPT-4 studies. The primary objective of the study is to assess the long-term safety and tolerability of KarXT in adults with psychosis associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The broader ADEPT program includes Phase 3 trials evaluating the acute efficacy of KarXT (ADEPT-2, NCT06126224; ADEPT-4, NCT06585787) and a study evaluating twice-daily (BID) dosing (ADEPT-5, NCT06947941).

About Psychosis Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, multifaceted and devastating neurodegenerative disease and is the most common type of dementia in adults. Changes in the brain disrupt communication between neurons, impacting memory, cognition and behavior.

Approximately 30-50% of patients with Alzheimer’s disease experience symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions, called psychosis, over the course of the disease. Hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that aren’t there) and delusions (believing something that is untrue) are linked to faster cognitive and functional decline, greater caregiver burden, higher rates of institutionalization and mortality, and are often among the most distressing aspects of the disease for patients and their families. Despite the significant impact these symptoms can have, there are currently no FDA-approved treatments specifically for psychosis associated with Alzheimer's disease. Management typically relies on off‑label use of antipsychotics, which can be associated with important safety concerns in older adults with dementia.

About KarXT

KarXT (xanomeline and trospium chloride) is an investigational oral medication in development for neurologic indications where significant gaps in care remain, including Alzheimer’s disease-associated cognitive impairment, psychosis and agitation; acute mania or mania with mixed features in bipolar I disorder and autism-associated irritability. KarXT combines xanomeline, a dual M 1 - and M 4 -preferring muscarinic receptor agonist, with trospium chloride, a muscarinic receptor antagonist designed to reduce peripheral cholinergic side effects. Through central cholinergic muscarinic receptor modulation, KarXT is designed to engage molecular pathways involved in behavior and cognition.

KarXT is currently FDA-approved as Cobenfy in the United States for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Transformational Research Advancing Neuroscience

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision – transforming patients’ lives through science. Neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions represent some of the greatest challenges of our time, bringing life-altering hardships to patients, caregivers and families throughout the course of these devastating diseases. We are committed to the pursuit of breakthrough science to develop life-changing medicines that modify disease and treat symptoms to improve quality of life. That commitment is reflected in our existing portfolio and diverse neuroscience pipeline, where we are advancing investigational assets across a wide range of therapeutic modalities and mechanisms in conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis and more. With industry-leading capabilities, including brain transporter technology designed to improve delivery of medicines across the blood-brain barrier, we seek bold solutions to improve the treatment landscape. Our ambition is to be an innovative leader in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions by delivering novel, transformational treatments that meaningfully address symptoms and functional impairments, slow disease progression and improve outcomes for patients.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Bristol Myers Squibb Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that KarXT may not achieve its primary study endpoints or receive regulatory approval for the additional indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether KarXT for such additional indication described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

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