Briefing: Policy changes needed to ensure the ethical and effective use of healthcare AI

Room 330, Cannon House Office Building

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, but thoughtful regulations are needed in order for this technology to live up to its promise — particularly for America's most vulnerable patients. Join the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) to learn about how AI is currently being used in healthcare, the benefits and limitations of this evolving technology, and what Congress needs to do to ensure that healthcare AI is used judiciously and ethically.

AI is rapidly changing how healthcare organizations manage their operations, analyze data, and diagnose disease. Because clinical laboratories generate approximately 80% of the data used to inform medical decisions, laboratory medicine is at the center of efforts to harness AI to improve patient care.

At this briefing, leading experts in laboratory medicine will discuss how AI is transforming their field and healthcare overall, as well as the top five policy changes needed to advance AI in an efficient and effective manner. Speakers will also provide a case study highlighting how AI is used in pediatric health, illustrating both the promise of this technology and the challenges that remain.

Attendees will gain a better understanding of the role that Congress can play to establish appropriate oversight and regulation of AI, as well as what is needed to ensure that this technology benefits all patients — especially children.

When: Luncheon briefing: 12 – 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 13

Where: Room 330, Cannon House Office Building

Who:

Moderator: Dr. Dennis J. Dietzen, chair of pathology and laboratory medicine, Phoenix Children's Hospital

Speakers: Dr. Sarah Wheeler, clinical pathology medical director, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Dr. Stephen Master, vice chair for innovation, department of pathology and laboratory medicine, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

RSVP: Email Christine DeLong, ADLM director of editorial and media relations at cdelong@myadlm.org.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)



Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

Christine DeLong



ADLM



Director, Editorial and Media Relations



(p) 202.835.8722



cdelong@myadlm.org





Bill Malone



ADLM



Senior Director, Strategic Communications



(p) 202.835.8756



bmalone@myadlm.org

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SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)