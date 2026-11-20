MD Anderson researcher brings experience from four personalized cancer vaccine clinical trials and immunization of more than 100 patients

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BreakBio, a biotech company developing personalized drugs for cancer, today announced that Greg Lizée, Ph.D., has joined the company as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Lizée joins BreakBio from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, bringing extensive expertise in tumor immunology, T-cell biology and therapeutic cancer vaccines.

Dr. Lizée has led four clinical trials involving vaccination of over 100 cancer patients and has authored or co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications. His work spans the identification of novel tumor antigens, the design of personalized cancer vaccines, and the evaluation of immune responses and mechanisms of immune suppression in patients.

"Greg brings deep expertise in selecting tumor targets and designing vaccines to help the immune system recognize and attack cancer," said Roy de Souza, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BreakBio. "Through his work at MD Anderson, he has been directly involved in developing personalized cancer vaccines and evaluating them in clinical trials. That combination of scientific insight and practical clinical experience will be invaluable as we advance BreakVax. We are delighted to welcome Greg to the BreakBio team."

His clinical research includes a Phase 1b personalized neoantigen vaccine trial conducted in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease had progressed after multiple prior treatments. Published in 2021 in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, the study reported objective clinical responses in seven of 24 vaccinated patients, including six partial responses and one complete response amongst the 16 trial patients with mutant-EGFR NSCLC. The findings provided early clinical evidence of objective tumor regressions following neoantigen peptide vaccination, warranting confirmation in larger, randomized trials.

In addition, over the past decade Dr. Lizée played a key role in developing and conducting personalized cancer vaccine clinical trials at MD Anderson Cancer Center in the settings of smoldering myeloma, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers. Additional clinical data from this work are expected to be published in the near future, further contributing to the growing body of evidence supporting personalized cancer immunotherapy.

Dr. Lizée's experience will support BreakBio's development of BreakVax, a personalized peptide immunotherapy designed to help T cells recognize and attack each patient's cancer.

About BreakBio

BreakBio is a private company in a new category of pharmaceuticals: personalized drugs for cancer and other non-transmissible diseases that are different in each patient. Moderna, with its Individualized Neoantigen Therapy (INT), demonstrated the potential of its personalized cancer immunotherapy in August 2026 and has probably established personalized drugs as a novel pharma category. BreakBio is not the first-in-class but aiming to be the best-in-class personalized drugs, designed to both achieve high efficacy and also to treat a broad range of cancer indications.

BreakBio's proprietary AI/ML platform uses mass spectrometry of the immunopeptidome for every single patient as a key ground-truth data input, as well as DNA and RNA analysis. This extensive data per patient facilitates AI training to find better targets per patient and therefore aims to generate the highest possible efficacy.

Unlike personalized cancer drugs focused primarily on mutation-derived neoantigens, BreakBio targets both mutated and non-mutated tumor-associated targets identified by its AI/ML platform for each patient's cancer. The BreakBio platform is therefore designed to treat not just high-mutational cancers like melanoma, but also low-mutational cancers allowing for the treatment of many more solid tumor types.

For more information, visit www.breakbio.com.

Media Contact



Kim Nancarrow



COO/CFO



info@breakbio.com



www.BreakBio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breakbio-appoints-dr-greg-lizee-as-chief-scientific-officer-302945961.html

SOURCE BreakBio Corp.