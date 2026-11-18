Medtech executive brings experience from early-stage ventures to global diabetes businesses, public company transformation and acquisitions

Bluedrop Medical, a medical technology company developing a home-based clinical surveillance platform for the earlier identification of diabetic foot complications, today announced the appointment of Mark Grant as Chief Executive Officer. Grant will lead Bluedrop as it builds on its proprietary technology, clinical evidence and experienced team to advance commercial adoption and grow revenue.

Diabetic foot complications are a major cause of morbidity among people with diabetes and can lead to complex wound care, hospitalization and amputation. Bluedrop has developed an integrated approach to clinical surveillance that connects patients, data and care teams. Its OneStep Foot Scanner captures thermal and visual data from patients' feet at home, and AI-assisted analysis identifies changes that may warrant clinical attention, enabling more timely intervention and improved patient outcomes.

"Bluedrop has made important progress through sustained investment in technology, clinical development and the commitment of its people," said Paul Gilson, Chairman of Bluedrop Medical. "As we focus on clinical adoption and commercial execution, Mark brings a valuable combination of entrepreneurial leadership, experience running a large diabetes devices and services business, and public company transformation that complements our existing leadership team."

Grant has more than two decades of healthcare and medtech leadership experience, in businesses ranging from five-person, pre-revenue teams to a Medtronic diabetes devices and services business with more than $1.6 billion in annual revenue and 2,000 employees. During nearly two decades at Medtronic, his responsibilities spanned insulin delivery, continuous glucose sensing, digital engagement and patient support, along with reimbursement, payer access and care delivery experience directly relevant to Bluedrop's clinical and commercial pathway.

Most recently, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq-listed Lifeward Ltd., Grant led strategic repositioning, operational change and capital formation across a portfolio including lower-body exoskeletons and AlterG Anti-Gravity systems, as well as the acquisition of technology for an AI-enabled upper-body robotic orthotic system. He previously held leadership roles at FLA Orthopedics and IMRA Surgical and positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb, and has served as a board member, strategic advisor and angel investor in healthcare businesses.

"What attracted me to Bluedrop was the significance of the clinical need, the work already accomplished and the depth of expertise across the organization," said Grant. "We have an opportunity to build more than a single device business: an evidence-based clinical surveillance platform that helps patients and care teams recognize important changes earlier. Our focus will be on clear priorities, disciplined execution and demonstrating the clinical and economic value needed to drive adoption and sustainable growth."

Bluedrop's institutional supporters include Atlantic Bridge, Elkstone, Furthr VC, the European Innovation Council Fund and Enterprise Ireland. The company has published peer-reviewed clinical research on its OneStep technology, continues to expand its clinical evidence base and has established a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio around its platform.

About Bluedrop Medical

Bluedrop Medical is a Galway, Ireland-based medical technology company developing clinical surveillance technology for people at risk of diabetic foot complications. Its OneStep platform combines home-based thermal and visual foot assessment with AI-assisted analysis to support earlier clinical intervention and better patient outcomes. Learn more at www.bluedropmedical.com.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Bluedrop Medical | Galway, Ireland | www.bluedropmedical.com | info@bluedropmedical.com

SOURCE: Bluedrop Medical

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