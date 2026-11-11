BD to Host Investor Day on December 10, 2026

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts on Thursday, December 10, 2026, in New York, NY. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. ET, and the program will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Tom Polen, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Vitor Roque, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other members of BD's leadership team will discuss the company's business strategy, capital deployment priorities and long-term outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session.

In addition, in-person attendees will have the opportunity to visit BD's Product Showcase, featuring innovations that support the company's long-term growth strategy. The Showcase will open at 7:30 a.m. ET and remain open after the question-and-answer session concludes.

Advance registration is required to attend in person. To register, please contact Investor.Relations@bd.com by December 3, 2026. Space is limited.

A live webcast of the presentations and question-and-answer session will be available at investors.bd.com. The agenda and additional materials will be posted closer to the event date. A replay of the webcast, along with accompanying presentations and additional content, will be archived on the website following the event.

About BD



BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:



Media Investors Matt Marcus



VP, Public Relations



Matt.Marcus@bd.com Shawn Bevec SVP, Investor Relations Investor.Relations@bd.com

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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)