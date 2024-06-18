Becton, Dickinson and Company
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for October 20, 2020.
BD, a leading global medical technology company, announced the completion of a 50-subject human clinical trial with the BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector.
BD Launches BD Intevia™ 1mL Two-step Disposable Autoinjector – A Robust Platform Device Combining Autoinjector and Pre-Fillable Syringe in One Integrated System
New solution supports injection of different viscosities and volumes without the need for system customization
The medical device market was about $521.2 billion last year and is projected to hit $674.5 billion by 2022. Here’s a look at the top 10 medical device companies in the world this year.
The military reviewed bids from 31 suitors and is good to Dec. 20, 2022.
Shares of Merit Medical Systems have jumped more than 9 percent this morning after the company announced it plunked down $100M for two product lines belonging to Becton, Dickinson and Company.
One of the growing areas in the medical device industry is new approaches to drug delivery. Here are the top 5 drug delivery companies that you must be aware of.
