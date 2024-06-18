SUBSCRIBE
Becton, Dickinson and Company

Drug Development
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: October 20
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for October 20, 2020.
October 20, 2020
5 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Policy
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: July 6
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for July 6, 2020.
July 6, 2020
2 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
BectornDickinson logo
BD Completes Clinical Trial for BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector
BD, a leading global medical technology company, announced the completion of a 50-subject human clinical trial with the BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector.
February 12, 2020
2 min read
BectornDickinson logo
BD Launches BD Intevia™ 1mL Two-step Disposable Autoinjector – A Robust Platform Device Combining Autoinjector and Pre-Fillable Syringe in One Integrated System
New solution supports injection of different viscosities and volumes without the need for system customization
October 21, 2019
3 min read
FDA
A Look at the Top 10 Medical Device Companies in 2018
The medical device market was about $521.2 billion last year and is projected to hit $674.5 billion by 2022. Here’s a look at the top 10 medical device companies in the world this year.
June 11, 2018
5 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Carefusion Snags Five-Year $50M Pentagon Contract
The military reviewed bids from 31 suitors and is good to Dec. 20, 2022.
December 27, 2017
1 min read
BioMidwest
3 Top Diabetes Biotechs to Buy Into Right Now
Diabetes is huge problem for Americans.
November 27, 2017
1 min read
Deals
Merit Medical Coughs Up $100M for Bard, BD’s Biopsy Assets
Shares of Merit Medical Systems have jumped more than 9 percent this morning after the company announced it plunked down $100M for two product lines belonging to Becton, Dickinson and Company.
November 16, 2017
2 min read
3 Biotechs That Got Huge Boosts From Spark's FDA P
Genetown
Meet The Top 5 Drug Delivery Companies With Their Latest Projects and Products
One of the growing areas in the medical device industry is new approaches to drug delivery. Here are the top 5 drug delivery companies that you must be aware of.
October 27, 2017
4 min read
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
BD Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
August 1, 2024
41 min read
BD to Announce Financial Results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024
July 3, 2024
2 min read
Deals
Edwards Lifesciences to Sell Critical Care to BD
June 3, 2024
5 min read
Deals
BD to Acquire Edwards Lifesciences’ Critical Care Product Group for $4.2 Billion to Expand Smart Connected Care Solutions and Become an Advanced Monitoring Technology Leader
June 3, 2024
8 min read
Pharm Country
Women in U.S. Can Now Collect Their Own Sample for Cervical Cancer Screening
May 15, 2024
5 min read
Business
BD Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
May 2, 2024
33 min read
Pharm Country
BD Board Declares Dividend - April 30, 2024
April 30, 2024
1 min read
Pharm Country
BD Increases Access to Cutting-Edge Image-Enabled, Spectral Cell Sorters
April 5, 2024
3 min read
Business
BD to Announce Financial Results for its Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024
April 4, 2024
2 min read
Pharm Country
BD Named Among Fortune’s Most Innovative Companies
March 26, 2024
2 min read
