Initial human and animal data from Mass General Brigham and The Panama Clinic show that Axoft’s probes are safe, atraumatic and smoothly move with the brain to provide high-resolution neural data with high stability and high yield

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axoft, a neurotechnology company, today announced multiple data milestones from ongoing clinical use of its ultra-soft Fleuron™ Brain Computer Interface (BCI) depth probes at Mass General Brigham (MGB) and The Panama Clinic. Built to leverage the naturally scalable language of the brain, Axoft’s high-density BCIs use the company’s proprietary Fleuron material, which enables high quality neural data capture over longer periods of time due to the material’s superior biocompatibility. Axoft’s BCIs have already demonstrated the ability to safely decode brain signals, and offer a path for improving the standard of care for prognosis and communication in disorders of consciousness.

“Every year in the U.S., traumatic brain injuries lead to 2.9 million emergency room visits, with many patients ending up in an unresponsive state. Physicians will look for signs of consciousness by prompting a response, but consciousness and the ability to respond are not the same,” said Dr. Paul Le Floch, co-founder and CEO of Axoft. “Axoft is measuring consciousness directly from the brain to provide a much-needed voice to the almost half (43%) of neuro-ICU patients who are misdiagnosed when it comes to their state of consciousness. This clinical momentum demonstrates our progress in safely collecting vital neural data to transform how patients who are in comas, vegetative states or minimally conscious states are assessed and treated, with long-term applications potentially extending into treatments for epilepsy, movement disorders and other neurological conditions.”

Axoft’s latest clinical results include:

Five human patients at The Panama Clinic were acutely implanted with Axoft’s Fleuron probe in the cortex with classification of the anesthetic state. In the first four patients, two were observed in the awake state and two were observed asleep, which then predicted in the fifth patient a proof of concept on zero shot decoding of consciousness in real time. These results relating to Axoft’s work in disorders of consciousness were presented by Axoft’s Jordy Tasserie, PhD at the Neurocritical Care Society’s annual meeting

In the first four patients, two were observed in the awake state and two were observed asleep, which then predicted in the fifth patient a proof of concept on zero shot decoding of consciousness in real time. These results relating to Axoft’s work in disorders of consciousness were presented by Axoft’s Seven human patients across MGB and The Panama Clinic were implanted with Axoft’s Fleuron probe during planned surgery for tumor or hematoma removal. Neural data collected indicated high stability and high data yield with up to 85% of channels with a single-unit-spike-SNR. Further findings were presented by Axoft’s Jessica Grossman, MD at the 76th annual Congress of Neurological Surgeons

Neural data collected indicated high stability and high data yield with up to 85% of channels with a single-unit-spike-SNR. Further findings were presented by Axoft’s A comparison of porcine and human data from MGB showed that Axoft’s Fleuron probes move with the brain to provide stable neural data by eliminating pulsation-driven single-unit micromotion. The data was confirmed with an intraoperative microscope and reveal how stable local field potentials from single neurons don’t require post-hoc registration. Axoft’s Jake Swann, PhD, along with MGB’s Angelique Paulk, PhD, presented these data at the Society for Neuroscience

These clinical results come during a period of continued momentum for the company. Following the close of its $55 million Series A round in April, Axoft was named a MedTech Breakthrough Award winner, selected as a finalist for the Mid-Stage Grand Prize 2026 MedTech Innovator cohort and named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list. In August, the company introduced the latest addition to its advanced polymer portfolio: Fleuron Water Invisible Soft Elastomer (WISE), a UV-curable material engineered to “disappear” in water when submerged by matching water’s refractive index, and enable super-resolution imaging of biological samples and living organisms. Axoft also recently welcomed Alex Zhavoronkov, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, as an angel investor.

About Axoft

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Axoft is building implantable Brain-Computer Interfaces (iBCIs) leveraging bio-inspired materials to enable a seamless interface between the brain and electronics, and allow for measurement and stimulation at high-resolution in any brain region. Axoft is on a mission to unlock new treatments for patients suffering from neurological disorders by producing iBCIs that answer critical unmet needs. For more information, visit www.axoft.us or follow us on LinkedIn.

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