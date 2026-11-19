The two clinical scenarios of ATM loss and SLFN11 loss are found across multiple indications and identify key patient populations for clinical development

Payloads selected and the clinical candidate moves to IND-enabling studies in Q4 2026

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avacta Therapeutics (AIM: AVCT, “the Company”, “Avacta”), a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted oncology drugs, today announces the presentation of new preclinical data showing that AVA6207, a Next-Generation pre|CISION® dual payload peptide-drug conjugate (PDC), reversed topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (TOP1i) resistance in vitro and in animal models with TOP1i-resistant tumors. The Company is presenting these studies today at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain.

AVA6207 uses the Company’s pre|CISION® PDC controlled-release technology to deliver exatecan, a potent TOP1i, and the a taxia t elangiectasia and R ad3-related kinase inhibitor (ATRi) berzosertib directly to tumor cells in a single molecule to overcome resistance to TOP1i. Exatecan induces severe single strand breaks in DNA, triggering the DNA damage response (DDR) pathway. Berzosertib, an ATRi, potentiates the effect of TOP1i by blocking the DDR pathway to prevent cancer cells from repairing TOP1i-induced damage.

Avacta is the first company to develop a PDC capable of delivering two payloads directly to the tumor via a single, tumor-specific cleavage event. This single pre|CISION® PDC medicine delivers both payloads directly to the tumor microenvironment via fibroblast activation protein (FAP) cleavage and holds tremendous potential to improve outcomes in the growing population of patients that are resistant to TOP1i.

Christina Coughlin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Avacta, said:

“Resistance to the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor drug class is one of the biggest barriers to better outcomes with this important class of cancer drugs, which includes an expanding pipeline of TOP1i ADCs. AVA6207 was designed to address this clinical challenge.

“What is striking about the data presented is that AVA6207 goes beyond simply restoring sensitivity in these resistant tumors. The complete responses observed in SLFN11-low and ATM-low PDX models, taken together with the remarkable consistency across the datasets for all our pre|CISION® medicines including AVA6103 and AVA6000, give the Board increasing confidence as we move the dual payload program towards clinical development in these biomarker-defined groups of patients where AVA6207 can have the greatest impact. The consistency of these datasets across our pipeline also enables our multiple different levers to generate the capital investment needed to move these exciting programs forward in the clinic.”

AVA6207 Preclinical Results

The preclinical studies presented today investigated two potential mechanisms through which AVA6207 could target cancers that are resistant or less responsive to TOP1i treatment: (1) resistance to TOP1i associated with Schlafen family member 11 (SLFN11) through SLFN11 loss and (2) synthetic lethality with ataxia telangiectasia mutated (ATM) loss. Importantly, both R ad3-related kinase (ATR) and ATM participate in sensing DNA damage following therapy with cytotoxic agents and both populations are shown here to have sensitivity to the combination of exatecan and berzosertib.

Both mechanisms independently leave tumors dependent on ATR kinase for survival, the exact vulnerability AVA6207 is designed to exploit. In SLFN11-deficient cells, AVA6207 reversed TOP1i resistance, forcing resistant cells into fatal mitotic catastrophe leading to cell death. ATM-deficient cells had approximately tenfold higher sensitivity to AVA6207 compared with wild-type or ATM-positive cells, while cell killing and immunofluorescence assays demonstrated the compound is capable of inducing synthetic lethality.

The in vivo patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models demonstrate the robust activity of AVA6207 in both ATM-low/SLFN11-low non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ATM+/SLFN11 low ovarian cancer; AVA6207 achieved complete responses in all animals with ovarian tumors and four of five with NSCLC tumors. In addition to the resistant models, AVA6207 also demonstrated superiority to the marketed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Enhertu® in a gastric PDX model.

SLFN11-low and ATM-deficient tumors represent patient populations with high unmet need and are more likely to be vulnerable to synthetic lethality, enabling a biomarker-defined enrolment and enrichment strategy for the upcoming clinical development of AVA6207. The Company is evaluating clinical indications to identify biomarker-defined populations potentially suited to AVA6207, including colorectal cancer (CRC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer and esophageal squamous cell cancer (ESCC). The addressable markets across US, EU5 and Japan in these tumor types have an annual incidence that ranges from ~150,000-250,000 in NSCLC to the more rare, orphan subsets in ESCC numbering 4,000-20,000.

The presentation can be found on the Avacta Therapeutics publications page: Publications | Avacta Therapeutics

Details of the presentation

Title: AVA6207 is a novel pre|CISION® technology compound delivering complementary TOP1i and ATRi payloads to the tumor microenvironment following FAP cleavage

Authors: Victoria Juskaite, Tom Clough, Ellen Watts, et al. and David Jones

Session Title: DNA Repair Modulation (e.g. PARP, CHK, ATR, ATM)

Session Date and Time: Thursday, November 19, 09:00-17:30

Location: Exhibition Hall, Poster Area

Abstract Number: 161

For further information from Avacta, please contact:

Avacta Group plc

Christina Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer https://avacta.com/

via Cohesion Bureau Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

James Harris / Chris Raggett / James Dance

www.strandhanson.co.uk

Zeus (Broker)

James Hornigold / George Duxberry

(Investment Banking)

www.zeuscapital.co.uk Dominic King / Alex Bartram

(Corporate Broking)

Cohesion Bureau

Communications / Media / Investors

Chris Maggos

avacta@cohesionbureau.com



About Avacta - https://avacta.com/

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company expanding the reach of highly potent cancer therapies through its proprietary pre|CISION® platform. pre|CISION® is a payload delivery system based on a tumor-specific protease (Fibroblast Activation Protein or FAP) that is designed to concentrate highly potent payloads in the tumor microenvironment while sparing normal tissues. Avacta's innovative pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates (PDC) are a novel entry to the XDC drug class, leveraging the success of antibody drug conjugates with alternative methods of delivery beyond antibodies.

Our pre|CISION® PDCs leverage this tumor-specific release mechanism in a small molecule format to provide unique benefits over traditional antibody drug conjugates (ADC), releasing active payload in the tumor and reducing systemic exposure and toxicity which enables dosing to be optimized to deliver the best outcomes for patients. The lead clinical program is AVA6103, a Next Generation FAP-enabled controlled release pre|CISION® version of exatecan that delivers the payload directly in the tumor with limited peripheral blood exposure and is currently in clinical development as a treatment for tumor types sensitive to exatecan including cervical cancer, HR+ breast cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer.

About FAP-Exd (AVA6103)

AVA6103 is the second clinical candidate and is the first asset in the pipeline based on the Next Generation innovative pre|CISION® controlled release mechanism that provides for prolonged release of payload directly in the tumor, minimizing systemic exposure. AVA6103 is being evaluated in the FOCUS-01 Phase 1 trial (FAP-Exd in Oncologic Cancers with Unmet needS). Preclinical data suggest this approach has optimized payload delivery with a high intratumoral concentration and prolonged exposure of released payload in the tumor, coupled with limited systemic exposure to the released payload.