SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. (“Aspen”) (Nasdaq: ASPE), a clinical-stage regenerative biotechnology company developing personalized autologous cell therapies for Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced that Damien McDevitt, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference will take place December 1-3, 2026, in New York City.

To register in advance for the fireside chat webcast, sign up here .

The webcast will also be available under the “Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.aspenneuroscience.com). A replay will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.aspenneuroscience.com.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company focused on developing autologous induced-pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived therapies to address neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need. Aspen’s lead product candidate, sasineprocel, is an investigational single-dose, autologous iPSC-based cell therapy being evaluated for the treatment of PD.

CONTACT:

Sam Murphy

Corporate Development

smurphy@aspenneuro.com