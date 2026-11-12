Aspartes Pharmaceuticals Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1 Clinical Study Evaluating ASP-001 ODT Formulations

[Toronto, ON] - [11/12/2026] - Aspartes Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing therapies for rare diseases, today announced the full completion of its Phase 1 clinical study evaluating ASP-001, the Company's investigational orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) formulation of flunarizine being developed for the treatment of Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC).

The randomized, multiple-treatment crossover study was conducted in healthy adult participants and evaluated multiple ASP-001 ODT formulations and dose strengths, together with a 5 mg flunarizine reference product. The study was designed to characterize the pharmacokinetic profile and relative bioavailability of ASP-001, evaluate PK performance compared to the reference product, assess dose proportionality, and collect safety, tolerability and palatability data to support continued clinical development.

The study completed all planned clinical activities and provided the data necessary to support selection of the ASP-001 formulation for continued clinical development.

“We are extremely pleased with the successful completion of the Phase 1 clinical study. The results provide a clear and unambiguous path forward, representing an important milestone for Aspartes Pharmaceuticals and enabling us to confidently advance to the next stage of clinical development,” said Paul Glidden, Chief Operating Officer of Aspartes Pharmaceuticals.

ASP-001 is being developed as an orally disintegrating formulation of flunarizine designed for patients with AHC. Flunarizine is globally recognized as the primary standard of care for prophylactic treatment of AHC but is not currently approved or commercially available in the United States.

“The completion of our Phase 1 study represents another important step in the development of ASP-001 for AHC,” said Denny Medjedovic, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aspartes Pharmaceuticals. “Young patients with AHC can have difficulty swallowing medications, particularly during paroxysmal episodes, underscoring the importance of developing a patient-appropriate formulation. We look forward to continuing the development of ASP-001 and aligning our Phase 3 development plans with FDA.”

The completion of the Phase 1 study follows continued regulatory progress for the ASP-001 program. ASP-001 has previously received both Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of AHC.

Following alignment with FDA on key elements of the ASP-001 development program, Aspartes plans to advance ASP-001 into a Phase 3 clinical trial in AHC in 2027, intended to support a future NDA for the approval of flunarizine in AHC.

About ASP-001

ASP-001 is an investigational orally disintegrating tablet formulation of flunarizine being developed by Aspartes Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood.

The program is designed to build upon the established clinical experience with flunarizine while providing a standardized, patient-appropriate pharmaceutical formulation intended to meet the needs of children and other patients with AHC. ASP-001 is being developed in pediatric-appropriate dosage strengths to support flexible dosing across the AHC population.

ASP-001 is an investigational product and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for the treatment of AHC.

About Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood

Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC) is a rare and severe neurological disorder that typically begins in infancy or early childhood. The disease is characterized by recurrent episodes of weakness or paralysis affecting one or both sides of the body and may also include dystonia, abnormal eye movements, autonomic symptoms, seizures, developmental impairment, and persistent neurological abnormalities.

There is currently no FDA-approved therapy specifically for AHC. Flunarizine is widely used internationally in the management of AHC and has been reported to reduce the frequency, duration, or severity of paroxysmal attacks in patients.

For more information, visit www.aspartes.com