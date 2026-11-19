European Innovation Council funding supports advancement of AT-108, Asgard’s first-in-class off-the-shelf cell reprogramming immunotherapy, toward First-in-Human clinical trial

Grant opens the door to up to €10 million in equity investment from the EIC Fund, the organisation’s venture capital investment arm

Award builds on recent progress with AT-108, including publication in Immunity and new translational biomarker data presented at SITC 2026





LUND, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asgard Therapeutics, a privately held biotech company pioneering in vivo direct cell reprogramming for cancer immunotherapy, today announces it has been awarded a €2.5 million European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator grant to advance its lead program, AT-108 into clinical development.

Asgard was one of just 35 companies selected to receive Accelerator grants in the EIC’s latest evaluation round, out of 453 proposals submitted. The EIC Accelerator supports highly innovative European start-ups and SMEs developing breakthrough technologies with significant commercial potential, and provides grant funding of up to €2.5 million. Asgard will use the grant to help accelerate the preparatory work needed to take its lead asset AT-108 into the clinic in 2027.

In addition to the grant support, Asgard is also eligible to receive equity investment from the EIC Fund of up to €10 million, as part of an upcoming financing round.

Cristiana Pires, Co-founder and CEO of Asgard Therapeutics, said: “This €2.5 million EIC Accelerator grant caps a fantastic year for Asgard, in which we have made huge progress on the road to becoming a clinical-stage company. Being selected is not only strong recognition of our pioneering direct cell reprogramming approach and the potential of our lead asset AT-108. It will also help us prepare AT-108 quicker, so we are ready for the clinic and start dosing patients next year. In addition, the grant opens the door to a potential equity investment from the EIC Fund of up to €10 million, as part of a wider financing round.”

AT-108 is a first-in-class, off-the-shelf immunotherapy which directly reprograms tumor-resident cells in vivo into antigen-presenting dendritic-like cells, called cDC1-like cells, triggering a powerful and personalized anti-tumor immune response. Initial indications include recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer, and neoadjuvant, locally advanced resectable head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Earlier this month, Asgard published a study in Immunity demonstrating induction of cancer-fighting tertiary lymphoid structures across cold and hot tumor types, further building on the potential of its in-vivo direct cell reprogramming approach. Asgard also presented new data at SITC 2026 establishing a translational biomarker framework for AT-108. These follow advanced preclinical data presented at the ASGCT Annual Meeting in May, showing that AT-108 as monotherapy doubled median survival in checkpoint-refractory animal models, and significantly extended survival and achieved complete tumor regressions when in combination with immune checkpoint blockade.

Together, these findings strengthen the program’s translational foundation as Asgard prepares to advance AT-108 to the clinic.

For further information, please contact:

Asgard Therapeutics

Cristiana Pires, Co-founder and CEO

Email: cristiana.pires@asgardthx.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Stephen Adams, Vareen Outhonesack and Katherine Bliss

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8142 3740

Email: asgard@optimumcomms.com

Notes to Editors

About Asgard Therapeutics

Asgard Therapeutics is a privately held biotech company pioneering in vivo direct cell reprogramming for cancer immunotherapy. The company builds on ground-breaking and proprietary reprogramming technologies to develop gene therapy products designed to set in motion efficient and personalized immune responses. Asgard Therapeutics aims to establish a pipeline of off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapies that trigger personalized anti-cancer immune responses for the benefit of cancer patients in need. Asgard is backed by Novo Holdings, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Industrifonden, RV Invest and Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. For more information, please visit: www.asgardthx.com

About AT-108

AT-108 is a first-in-class, off-the-shelf gene therapy that directly reprograms tumor cells into a rare subset of dendritic cells critical for mounting efficient cytotoxic T cell responses, cDC1 cells (conventional dendritic cells type 1). Reprogramming forces the tumor cells to present their tumor antigens, ultimately leading to a personalized anti-tumor immune response. It is based on a replication-deficient adenoviral vector that delivers three proprietary reprogramming factors into tumor cells, rewiring their gene expression signatures and thus “programming” them to become antigen-presenting cDC1-like cells.