- ASC36_37o FDC is a potential first-in-class, once-weekly oral pill candidate targeting all four validated obesity targets.

- ASC36_37o FDC supports once-weekly oral dosing, as demonstrated in non-human primates, with half-lives of up to 200 hours (approximately 8.3 days) for ASC36 and up to 96 hours (4 days) for ASC37, and oral bioavailability of > 10% and ≥ 9.1%, respectively for ASC36 and ASC37.

- Co-formulation of ASC36 and ASC37 demonstrated approximately 69% greater body weight reduction compared to ASC37 monotherapy, and approximately 192% greater body weight reduction compared to ASC36 monotherapy, in head-to-head diet-induced obese rat studies.

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ASC36_37o FDC, a once-weekly oral fixed-dose combination (FDC) tablet of amylin receptor peptide agonist ASC36 and GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist ASC37, for the treatment of obesity.

"ASC36_37o FDC is the first once-weekly oral fixed-dose combination that combines four validated targets, namely amylin receptor, GLP-1R, GIPR and GCGR, in a single tablet." said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "In non-human primates, the combination further extended the half-life and increased the oral bioavailability of ASC36 beyond those observed with the single agent. We believe ASC36_37o FDC has the potential to offer patients a highly differentiated and convenient once-weekly oral treatment option for obesity."

The IND submission for ASC36_37o FDC builds upon the recent milestones of Ascletis' once-weekly oral peptide pipeline. Ascletis recently initiated a U.S. Phase I study of ASC36o, a once-weekly oral amylin receptor peptide agonist. Topline human pharmacokinetic data from this study is expected by the end of 2026.

About ASC36_37o FDC

Both ASC36 and ASC37 were discovered in-house utilizing Ascletis' Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) technology. ASC36_37o FDC was developed utilizing Ascletis' proprietary Peptide Oral Transport ENhancement Technology (POTENT), the Company's oral peptide delivery platform designed to increase oral bioavailability and reduce within-subject and between-subject pharmacokinetic (PK) variability through absorption at both gastric and intestinal sites.

At steady state in non-human primates (NHPs), ASC36_37o FDC demonstrated half-lives of up to 200 hours (approximately 8.3 days) for ASC36 and up to 96 hours (4 days) for ASC37, with oral bioavailability of > 10% for ASC36 and ≥ 9.1% for ASC37. Combining the two peptides in a single tablet extended the half-life of ASC36 from approximately 7 days as a single agent (ASC36o) to approximately 8.3 days, and increased its oral bioavailability from 6% to 8% alone to >10% in the FDC. (Press Release)

Co-formulation of ASC36 and ASC37 demonstrated approximately 69% greater body weight reduction compared to ASC37 monotherapy, and approximately 192% greater body weight reduction compared to ASC36 monotherapy, in head-to-head diet-induced obese rat studies.

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (1672.HK) is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing potentially first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics for metabolic diseases, including obesity and diabetes. Leveraging its proprietary Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD), Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) and Peptide Oral Transport ENhancement Technology (POTENT), Ascletis has built a wholly in-house pipeline of oral small molecules and peptides targeting GLP-1R, GIPR, GCGR and amylin pathways. Ascletis is advancing a robust pipeline of 15 differentiated assets leveraged from six new molecular entities (three small molecules and three peptides), which are being developed both as monotherapies and in combination. Its lead program, ASC30, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist, is being evaluated in two global Phase III studies in obesity. The Company's pipeline also includes oral small molecule dual and triple agonist fixed-dose combinations, a selective amylin receptor agonist, injectable peptide agonists and combinations spanning dual to quadruple agonism designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous dosing, and oral peptide agonists and combinations designed for once-weekly dosing.

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Contact:

Peter Vozzo



ICR Healthcare



443-231-0505 (U.S.)



Peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR Teams



+86-181-0650-9129 (China)



pr@ascletis.com / ir@ascletis.com

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