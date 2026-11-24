TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF) today announced that Duke University School of Medicine, through the Clinical Research Unit (CRU) in its Department of Anesthesiology, has agreed to become the first U.S. clinical site to join the Company’s ongoing Phase II trial of LSALT peptide targeting cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (“CS-AKI”).

The study will be supported by the CRU in the Department of Anesthesiology at Duke University School of Medicine. The unit conducts studies in anesthesia and perioperative care, including work aimed at improving patient outcomes following cardiac surgery.

“Acute kidney injury remains a significant complication following cardiac surgery, and there is a need for treatments that can reduce this risk. This study will evaluate whether LSALT peptide can prevent or reduce kidney injury in patients undergoing cardiac surgery,” said Michael Manning, MD, PhD, associate professor of anesthesiology at Duke University School of Medicine.

Duke University School of Medicine becomes the fifth North American clinical site to join the CS-AKI Phase II trial, alongside four Canadian sites currently participating in the study.

“Having a U.S. site join our Phase II trial creates an opportunity to raise awareness of LSALT peptide and the CS-AKI program among American kidney care specialists, cardiac surgery teams, the pharmaceutical industry and potential partners,” said Richard Muruve, Chief Executive Officer of Arch Biopartners.

Since August, the Company has worked with interested U.S. institutions on contracting, regulatory review and site preparations. Duke University School of Medicine has completed a clinical trial agreement with Arch, internal regulatory review and is moving forward with preparations to begin patient recruitment. Other prospective U.S. sites are progressing through similar start-up steps at the anticipated pace.

About the CS-AKI Phase II Trial

Cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury is a common complication following on-pump (heart-lung machine) cardiac surgery and can lead to longer hospital stays and worse outcomes. The trial is designed to evaluate whether LSALT peptide can reduce the rate of AKI in this setting.

The CS-AKI Phase II trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of LSALT peptide with a recruitment target of 240 patients. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the percentage of subjects with acute kidney injury within seven days following on-pump cardiac surgery, as defined by the KDIGO (Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes) criteria.

Details of the Phase II trial can be viewed at ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT05879432.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a therapeutic biotechnology company developing on-target drugs for acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The Company is advancing an integrated program that includes new treatments targeting inflammation- and toxin-related kidney injury.

Arch’s development pipeline includes:

These assets represent distinct, mechanism-based approaches to protecting the kidney from common causes of acute and chronic damage. Chronic kidney disease affects more than 800 million people worldwide1, while acute kidney injury adds a further significant burden. Together, Arch’s programs target unmet needs across both acute and chronic kidney disease.

Both Phase II programs are currently enrolling patients at Canadian clinical sites. The CS-AKI trial has also expanded into the United States, with Duke University School of Medicine joining as its first U.S. clinical site and preparations for patient recruitment underway. An additional Canadian clinical site remains in development.

For more details about the Company’s science and ongoing clinical trials, please visit www.archbiopartners.com/our-science

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The Company has 69,059,642 common shares outstanding.

For more information, please contact:

Aaron Benson

Director of Communications

Arch Biopartners Inc.

647-428-7031

Send a message or subscribe for updates at www.archbiopartners.com/contact-us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding expectations of the Company’s future performance, liquidity, and capital resources, as well as the ongoing development of its drug candidates targeting chronic kidney disease and the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP1) pathway, including the outcomes of its clinical trials relating to LSALT peptide (Metablok) and cilastatin, the successful commercialization and marketing of its drug candidates, whether the Company will receive, and the timing and costs of obtaining, regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, Europe, and other countries, its ability to raise capital to fund its business plans, the efficacy of its drug candidates compared to the drug candidates developed by competitors, its ability to retain and attract key management personnel, and the breadth of, and its ability to protect, its intellectual property portfolio. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, including certain factors and assumptions, as described in the Company’s most recent annual audited financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis under the heading “Business Risks and Uncertainties”. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, or other unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional information relating to Arch Biopartners Inc., including the Company’s most recent annual audited financial statements, is available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) website at www.sedarplus.ca.

References:

Mark, Patrick B., et al. Global, regional, and national burden of chronic kidney disease in adults, 1990–2023, and its attributable risk factors: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023. The Lancet, 2025;406(10518), 2461–2482. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(25)01853-7/fulltext





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