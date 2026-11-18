Collaboration pairs a recognized leader in cancer research and treatment with Aradigm’s program for employers, health plans, and their members

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aradigm today announced a strategic collaboration with City of Hope, selecting one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the country as a preferred national destination for cell and gene therapy. The collaboration aims to reduce financial and logistical barriers that can make it difficult for eligible patients to access specialized cell and gene therapies.

Cell and gene therapies are transforming care for patients with serious and rare conditions. These treatments are also among the hardest for the health care system to absorb. Costs are high and unpredictable, care is delivered through specialized centers, and employers, health plans, providers, and manufacturers have historically worked in silos.

Aradigm aligns employers and health plans around a comprehensive benefit that expands access to cell and gene therapy and creates a better experience for patients and the providers who treat them. Under the Aradigm program, members receive waived copays and coverage for travel and lodging, helping reduce financial and logistical barriers that often delay care at specialized treatment centers.

Aradigm also reduces the administrative burden on providers as they grow their cell and gene therapy programs. Streamlined utilization management, clear contracting and predictable payment models help treatment centers move eligible patients to treatment faster. Aradigm works with leading centers across the cell and gene therapy space to coordinate care closely and expand access to these therapies.

City of Hope is a leader in immunotherapy and CAR T cell therapy, advancing treatments that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its work spans research, clinical trials, and collaborations with academic and biopharmaceutical partners to help bring innovative therapies to patients with blood and solid cancers. Its combination of deep clinical expertise, a research-driven culture, and a patient-centered approach has made City of Hope a destination for people with complex needs from across the country. As a national system, City of Hope can offer a coordinated and consistent experience across its care sites in California, Arizona, Illinois and Georgia. For patients who have to travel to City of Hope, Aradigm’s coverage for travel and lodging helps make that journey possible.

“City of Hope has set the standard for what exceptional care looks like, and its sophistication in CAR T and beyond is exactly why we selected it as a preferred national center,” said William Shrank, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Aradigm. “City of Hope can offer patients a coordinated experience across its network of care locations. We are excited to partner with them to bring enhanced access to cell and gene therapies to patients across the country.”

City of Hope’s CAR T research dates to the late 1990s and builds on a bone marrow transplant program that has performed more than 20,000 transplants. City of Hope develops its own CAR T technology and conducts research across 13 solid tumor types and hematologic cancers.

“Expanding access to leading-edge cancer therapies means helping patients reach the right expertise and treatment, no matter where they live,” said Leslie Popplewell, M.D., chief of hematology, City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta. “For patients who may benefit from lifesaving CAR T cell therapy, practical barriers should not stand in the way of care. This collaboration with Aradigm can help eligible patients from communities across the country reach a specialized treatment center like City of Hope and receive the care they need.”

Together, Aradigm and City of Hope will work with employers, plans, and manufacturers to help improve outcomes for cancer patients across the country.

“Employers and health plans want confidence that their members can reach exceptional, experienced centers when they need these therapies,” said Dr. Shrank. “City of Hope combines deep expertise in complex cancer therapies with coordinated, patient-centered care across multiple regions, and this collaboration helps make access reliable and sustainable for everyone involved.”

About Aradigm

Aradigm aligns employers and health plans around a comprehensive benefit for cell and gene therapy that increases access and creates a great patient experience for members, including waived copays and coverage for travel and lodging. Aradigm works with leading centers across the cell and gene therapy space to closely coordinate and provide access to these therapies, and supports providers as they grow their programs. A public benefit corporation, Aradigm is backed by Frist Cressey, Morgan Health, and Andreessen Horowitz. Learn more at www.aradigmhealth.com .